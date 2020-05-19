The 2020-2021 contract means a 1.5% base wage increase, but teachers completing compensation requirements will see an average pay increase of 3.88%, according to the school board meeting agenda.

Salaries under the contract range from $40,670 on the low end for teachers with a bachelor’s degree, to as much as $76,522 with a master’s degree.

River Falls teachers are represented by Wisconsin Education Association Council Region 1. School Board President Stacy Johnson Myers said the teacher’s group gave positive comments about the contract during negotiations.

“They were pleased with the contract and with our commitment to maintaining this contract even in light of the fact that finances are uncertain,” she said.

Earlier in the meeting, Superintendent Jamie Benson told board members state revenue is down because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and that the district expects funding for the 2020-2021 school year will be less than originally anticipated. The district has prepared a contingency plan, he added.

There were just over 200 full-time equivalent teachers in the K-12 school district in the 2018-2019 academic year with a student-to-teacher ratio of 16.93, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

In other news ...

School Board members heard a COVID-19 situation update and plans for this year’s graduation ceremony. High School Principal Kit Luedtke worked with a group of seniors and staff to set July 17 for commencement. What the ceremony will look like is still being decided, but could include a virtual commencement or drive-through diploma hand-off. “We’re just trying to do our best,” Luedtke said.

Food service continues to provide meals to more than 230 families twice a week and will continue through the end of June thanks to financial support. The district also has partnered with social services provider Our Neighbors' Place and the local food pantry to give additional items to families in need. Starting in July, summer meals will be served on Fridays only and will be limited to families that qualify for free or reduced lunch under federal guidelines.

The district formed a “Roadmap for Re-entry” task force to plan around students returning to school in the fall, including the possibility of a mixture of in-class and distance learning or the potential for having to close school again amid the ongoing pandemic.

— compiled by Michael Brun