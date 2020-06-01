RIVER FALLS, Wis. -- Not even a pandemic was going to stop the members of the River Falls class of 2020 from celebrating the day they have been looking forward to for years.

Instead of walking across the stage during their graduation ceremony, the River Falls seniors took it upon themselves to organize a vehicle parade along Main Street to celebrate their achievement. They spread the word over social media and hundreds of friends, family and community members turned out to cheer them on. The event was not associated with the River Falls School District.

River Falls has scheduled an official graduation for July 17 that will include either a virtual commencement or drive-through diploma hand-off, depending on what state and local regulations allow.

Schools have been closed across the state since March 16 as part of Gov. Tony Ever’s Safer at Home order.