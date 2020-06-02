RED WING — The School Board joined the city in opening up ball fields. The school district’s vote on June 1 went one step further, however, and includes buildings.

The district’s fields will be available this month for associations to rent. The gyms, pool and arena will open to renters July 1.

Before any organization may use district facilities, they will be required to present an extensive plan that addresses adherence to COVID-19 pandemic guidelines. Community Education and Recreation will review the agreements to assure they fit within whatever CDC and Minnesota safety guidelines are in place at a given time.

“Our goal is not to approve until they have a good plan of action,” said Josh Thygeson, community rec coordinator. “Then they are held accountable to that plan.”

Organizations also must have insurance of at least $1 million.

Board member Arlen Diercks favored opening the outdoor facilities under the joint powers agreement with the city, but not buildings.

“It is premature to open up the interior of our school facilities,” he said, noting that the district can’t use its buildings for educational purposes. He urged the board to wait at least two more weeks before voting on building use. “It’s just way too early.”

Diercks also noted that the city, which voted May 26 to open A.P. Anderson Park and the Athletic Field, hasn’t opened up any municipal buildings to the public.

The School Board’s discussion Monday touched on liability issues, potential workers’ compensation claims if a district employee contracts COVID-19 and the responsibility for cleaning facilities.

“We have to go forward and can’t just hold back,” Board member Jim Bryant said. He later moved that the Community Education and Recreation Department be authorized to allow use of school district fields and facilities within guidelines outlined by the state. Janie Farrar seconded that, saying the district needs the revenue, and renters need to follow the law.

“I think we have great guidelines here,” she said.

Not officially part of the motion, board members directed staff to monitor anybody using the fields and district buildings to ensure that they are following the rules and sanitizing facilities after use.

Families have the ultimate decision on whether to participate, Community Education Director Dawn Wettern said. The district’s top priority has to be health and safety. If the governor or health officials see a spike in coronavirus cases, everyone will have to adhere to new guidelines.

The motion passed 6-1. Diercks cast the lone vote against.