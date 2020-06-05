RED WING -- Instead of walking across the stage, high school graduates rolled through town on Thursday, June 4.

Students decorated cars, donned their caps and celebrates 13 years of education in a socially distanced manner.

Before driving through Red Wing the students lined up and drove around Red Wing High School where teachers and school staff cheered, waved signs and, at one point, set up a bubble machine.

The grads started the parade route by driving under the school's mascot, the eagle, which was flown from a fire truck ladder. Members of the Red Wing Fire Department honked the truck's horn in unison with the honking and cheering of students and onlookers.

Band memberz played "Pomp and Circumstance" on repeat to ensure that every student heard the classic piece as they slowly rolled by.

Thursday was the last day of school. Commencement, canceled because of COVID-19, would have been Friday.