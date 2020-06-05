PRESCOTT -- Prescott High School graduates were not able to have the traditional graduation this year, but the class of 2020 did get a day of recognition Thursday, June 4.
Dressed in cap and gown, the graduates gathered for a photo and sent the mortarboards flying. Then each of the 93 classmates received a cake to take home courtesy of Amy Hildebrandt, who owns The Ridgetop, an event center just east of Prescott.
She bought a cake for every graduating senior and handed them out to the students. As someone who has lived in the
To make sure this is a local effort, she worked with Hanisch Bakery in Red Wing to make the cakes.