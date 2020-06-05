PRESCOTT -- Prescott High School graduates were not able to have the traditional graduation this year, but the class of 2020 did get a day of recognition Thursday, June 4.

Dressed in cap and gown, the graduates gathered for a photo and sent the mortarboards flying. Then each of the 93 classmates received a cake to take home courtesy of Amy Hildebrandt, who owns The Ridgetop, an event center just east of Prescott.

She bought a cake for every graduating senior and handed them out to the students. As someone who has lived in the

area her whole life, she said she wanted to do something special in such a challenging time.