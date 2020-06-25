ZUMBROTA -- The staff at the Zumbrota-Mazeppa primary school and Cougar Care building held a ceremony on June 22 kicking off a $7 million renovation and addition project.

“We are basically remodeling the entire primary school and our Cougar Care building,” said Mike Harvey, superintendent of Zumbrota-Mazeppa ISD 2805. “We are putting in new wall coverings, flooring, ceilings, and plumbing.”

Harvey said the main building is still in good condition but was in need of some updating, as well as some additions.

“We are adding space because we are increasing in enrollment,” Harvey said. “We are adding new kindergarten rooms, new Cougar Care rooms, and additional special education space.”

The primary building houses grades K-2 with 356 students. The Cougar Care program, a preschool and after-school child care program is in the same building.

For the ceremony Monday night, Harvey arranged five time slots for people to attend -- primary staff, administration and secretaries, Cougar Care staff, School Board, and community supporters -- and tour the building.

“We would have had this ceremony a couple of months ago if it weren’t for COVID-19,” Harvey explained. “We waited for the air to clear a little bit so it would be a little safer. That was the purpose in chunking it so that we didn’t have a large amount of people there at one time.”

Harvey expects the renovations to the building will be completed by mid-August, and the new construction will be done in the spring of 2021.

“Next year we will kick off the renovation of the high school and elementary school,” Harvey said. “That will be about $36 million of work. We are pretty excited.”