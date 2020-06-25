RIVER FALLS -- St. Bridget Parish School welcomed back former students who were graduating from River Falls High School. In order to honor them, the school hosted a graduation ceremony for the 12 alumni.

The ceremony started with opening remarks from Sue Steckbauer, former principal, and Brenda Steward, current principal. The ceremony also included addresses from former teacher Mike Leary, two graduating students, and ended with a prayer from the Rev. Gerald Harris.

Heather Beadles is a proud parent of a River Falls senior. “We feel extremely fortunate that St. Bridget Parish school offered this ceremony to their alumni to experience the joy of walking across the stage,” Beadles said.

The alumni included Christopher Beadles, Julia Boissonneault, Madeline Buck, Joseph Cottrell, Gage Espanet, John Kelly, Shauna Kuhl, Jessica Lindall, Gregory Lindall, Olivia Miller, Angelina Montgomery, and Quinten Voss.

The ceremony was attended by friends and family. They cheered and applauded the seniors while practicing social distancing.