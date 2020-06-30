ELLSWORTH — The Ellsworth School District recently sent out a survey to families with students in the district inquiring about what a return to school could look like in the fall. Respondents of approximately 87% of enrolled students were accounted for in the 785 surveys received.

Survey results showed that 90.1% of respondents wanted in-person instruction, which represented 1,255 students.

Breaking the survey down further, the largest issue parents have with at-home learning is the social and emotional impact on students.

“I’m hearing a lot of people just saying that the social/emotional aspect is a driving factor why families are saying they want to go back to school,” Superintendent Barry Cain said. “They want their children to have that social interaction.”

Of the barriers students face with at-home learning, the highest survey results were:

Social/emotional — 20.8%

Child care — 16.9%

Supervision — 15.3%

Limited technology — 11.9%

More than 15% responded to the question with “N/A.”

At the moment, schools in Wisconsin have not been cleared to resume in-person learning but have been given a risk assessment tool from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services on benchmarks needing to be hit for a full reopening.

In other news ...