NEW RICHMOND -- The school district released its plan for students’ return to class this fall in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

A team of staff from across different departments helped create the plan, which is based on public health information and trajectories.

“Our intent is to provide in-person learning to the greatest extent possible, while also taking prudent steps to limit risk to our students, staff, and community while adhering to any applicable public health orders and guidance,” Superintendent Patrick Olson said.

The plan is a constant work in progress, he said.

Virtual Q&A sessions on the plan will be held at 5 p.m. July 23 and noon July 24.

Major points of the plan include:

Curriculum formats

Students will return to in-person learning in school buildings this fall, with operational procedures in place to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Remote learning may be implemented as needed for intermittent quarantines or closures. This type of learning will feature traditional assignments and live teaching. Students will use devices provided by the district.

An alternative option to in-person learning is available for all students. Interested students need to sign up by Aug. 5 and attend an orientation.

For kindergarten through fifth grade, students will participate in full-time remote learning. Instruction and curriculum will be delivered by district teachers, though they will be separate from those teaching in-person classes. The experience will not be identical to in-person instruction, and will require the full support of the student’s parents.

For sixth through 12th grade, a virtual-only option is available through Wisconsin Virtual Schools. The curriculum will be provided by the Wisconsin Virtual Schools teachers.

Students who are medically fragile or have an IEP will work with the school on a remote education option.

Masks

All students, staff and visitors will be required to wear masks in school buildings when they are within six feet of others. Masks will also be required before entering and while riding buses, and while in line for meals.

Face shields cannot replace a mask.

Building safety measures

The district will follow guidelines from the county, state, DPI and CDC.

Social distancing will be implemented as much as possible within district buildings in hallways, cafeterias, playgrounds and more. Group gatherings will be limited in gyms, cafeterias and hallways. Classrooms will be cleared of unwanted furniture to make more room.

Student interaction outside of the classroom environment will be limited, as will class-to-class interactions.

Hallways will have one-way patterns for pedestrians.

Individual supplies will be used, and teachers will manage any community items.

Visitors will be limited.

Symptom response

Students and staff who have been in contact with a positive case of COVID-19 will stay home for 14 days, even if testing is negative. Those who test positive must remain at home for 10 days after the testing.

Those who have symptoms of coronavirus will remain home for 72 hours.

If a student is quarantined, they will take part in remote learning. If a teacher is quarantined, they will continue to teach remotely with staff coverage in the room.

When a vaccine is available, the district will work with the St. Croix County Public health Department to provide an in-school immunization clinic.

Meals

Students will be required to wash hands or use hand sanitizer before getting food at mealtimes.

Meals will be pre-plated options that are served by staff.

Alternative dining spaces will be used as needed, and meal times may be staggered.

Transportation

Face-coverings will be required on buses.

Elementary shuttle times may be extended to allow for more buses to be used. Drop off and pick up zones may be changed to allow separate entry and exit points.

Athletics and activities

The district will follow WIAA guidelines for athletics.

Event audiences may be limited, and performances will be streamed online at the district’s Youtube channel.