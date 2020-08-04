RIVER FALLS — It’ll be three strikes and they’re out if students don’t comply with the district’s policy on face coverings. And sixth graders will have in-school instruction five days a week.

With a month until the start of class, River Falls Board of Education met in a special session Monday night, Aug. 3, to fine-tune plans for the 2020-2021 academic year amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. School Board approved the district’s evolving Wildcat Roadmap on July 27 and set a hybrid learning environment to be in effect on Sept. 1.

Though the stated focus of the district’s mask policy is educating students on the importance of face coverings in slowing the spread of COVID-19, Superintendent Jamie Benson clarified Monday there will be consequences for noncompliance.

Everyone age 5 and older will be required to wear a mask when inside a school building, except when eating and drinking or because of medical-related exemptions in accordance with the statewide mask mandate that went into effect Aug. 1. After two warnings, students refusing to wear a mask will be removed from in-school instruction and placed in the district’s virtual e-School program.

“We have far more important, critical issues to manage the mitigation efforts that we’re attempting to engage in in our schools, as well as educating our kids, than to spin our wheels and debating, and discussing and arguing over whether we’re going to wear a mask,” Benson said.

All students will be provided a face mask when school starts.

‘Critical transition year’

The hybrid learning environment approved by the board previously calls for elementary students to attend school full time, while middle and high school students will have class in person two days a week. The action approved Monday expanded daily in-school learning to grades K-6.

The decision to move sixth graders to a full school week was based on weighing students’ safety and the wishes of parents with the potential social, emotional and academic impacts of children being out of school, Meyer Middle School Principal Mark Chapin said, adding sixth grade is a “critical transition year” for preteens.

“Our incoming sixth graders are going from one main, core teacher to having six to seven teachers, and I think that’s really an important point,” Chapin said.

A recent district survey of sixth grade parents found 62.6% are most comfortable with sending their children back to school full time.

All grade levels will have the e-School option to accommodate parental concerns and students with medical conditions who are at higher risk for severe illness.

There were 59 students enrolled in e-School as of Aug. 3, according to a staff report. The application deadline is Aug. 12.

School Board members discussed or took action on a range of COVID-19 changes for the coming year during Monday’s three hour meeting, including busing routes, fall sports and the district calendar. The board plans to continue meeting Monday nights to revise its back-to-school plan.