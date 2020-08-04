RED WING -- Students in grades K-4 will return to in-person instruction this fall, provided COVID-19 numbers don’t get worse in Goodhue County and enough staff are available, the School Board decided Monday night.

That’s what administrators proposed.

Administrators also recommended a hybrid model for the higher grades, but the board couldn’t agree on that initial start plan. After two failed votes, the decision for grades 5-12 was postponed at least until Aug. 17.

Red Wing Public Schools did buy itself some extra time as the academic year approaches. The board pushed back the first day from Monday, Aug. 31, to the Tuesday after Labor Day. That was the only unanimous decision on the agenda’s biggest items.

Board member Holly Tauer from the start urged the board to go with the safest option -- distance learning -- for all grades and gradually bring students into buildings.

“I’m not willing to risk a child or a teacher or a para or nurse or anybody. It’s not worth it,” Tauer said.

The hybrid plan -- dividing grades 5-12 each into two cohorts, with half coming to school Monday and Tuesday and the other half Thursday and Friday and all having online learning on Wednesday -- died with a 3-3 tie. A subsequent motion by Janie Farrar and Jim Bryant for all-in, in-person learning at every grade failed 4-2.

Three others joined Tauer in blocking that.

Board member Heidi Jones reminded the board that Gov. Tim Walz said districts have until a week before school begins to set the initial learning plans. That would be Aug. 25 for Red Wing, and much can happen in the pandemic in the next three weeks, she said.

Board member Mike Christensen agreed: “I hope people would understand that fundamentally we are making decisions two weeks at a time.”

Vice Chair Arlen Diercks, who chaired the meeting in Pam Roe’s absence, voted with them. He cited staff limitations and space constraints at the high school -- even without moving seventh graders there -- made full in-person learning dangerous.

Vote by vote

Three hours into the five-hour meeting, Diercks began a series of piecemeal votes on the proposed plan starting with a two-part vote negating the sale of Jefferson.

First, the board terminated the purchase agreement with Jim Patterson; Jim Bryant cast the lone “no” vote because he wanted Patterson to pay a disengagement fee. A vote then passed unanimously to terminate the agreement with the city to purchase the playground for parkland.

A third vote put Jefferson back into service and turned it, Burnside and Sunnyside elementaries plus Twin Bluff Middle School into K-6 elementaries while Red Wing High School will serve grades 7-12 for the coming academic year. The vote was 4-2.

“The cost is going to be enormous and I fear for the future,” Tauer said of the model. Bryant voted no for the same reason.

Back-to-school costs in the pandemic have risen to $905,034 regardless of reopening Jefferson and $270,900 related to reopening Jefferson, Bryant noted. That’s up from about $800,000 total three weeks and likely to climb higher.

Additional staff

Another contentious series of votes involved hiring seven additional personnel to implement fall reopening. Grouped together, the motion failed 3-3. The sticking point proved to be the request to hire four custodians.

Broken into several motions, the plan almost passed in its entirety: Jefferson will get a dean of students/district assessment coordinator and a secretary.

The board then approved hiring two custodians but directed staff to come back with a cost analysis proving the need for two more.

The board then split 4-2 over hiring a second high school assistant principal. Earlier this summer the board had said the budget couldn’t absorb another high school administrator. The cost will be another $95,000 to $150,000 depending on whether a dean can be hired instead of assistant principal.

Tauer and Bryant, who voted against, recommended moving the newly hired assistant middle school principal to RWHS for this year, because the middle school will be an elementary school and none of the other three elementaries has an assistant.

She said that the documented need for special education -- stressed by an expensive consultant after an extensive study -- should take priority.

“Once again special education is at the bottom,” she said in disgust of the board vote.

In additional votes, the board

authorized the superintendent to implement stricter learning models if coronavirus numbers rise. The governor has said districts must respond within 24 hours.

approved a two-tier busing plan to limit ridership to 50% capacity will mean that elementaries will start before 8 a.m. and the high school at 9 a.m. All students living within two miles of their school must walk or get a ride from parents.

set a four-block schedule instead of eight periods at the high school to reduce student-to-student contact. In grades 7 and 9, the teachers rather than students will move classrooms whenever possible.

Parents can choose

Parents were reminded that they can choose distance learning for their children during the pandemic. Options are working with RWPS teachers or going Edgenuity, an online education company contracted through the district. Asked about when parents must decide, Anderson said there are four weeks before classes begin.

“We do not want parents to make quick decisions,” Anderson said.

Already parents of 50 students have expressed interest. He predicted many others will do so once the district finalizes in-person and/or hybrid start plans.

“Nobody is forced to send their kids to school,” Diercks said.