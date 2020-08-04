RIVER FALLS — Hybrid learning, emptier residence halls and smaller class sizes are just some of the operational overhauls at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls to help keep students, staff and the surrounding community safe from COVID-19.

“The changes the university are adopting this summer are monumental,” UWRF Interim Chancellor Connie Foster said in a news release. “We are designing new ways of working and teaching in an unprecedently short amount of time and in an ever-changing environment. I am grateful for the faculty, instructors and employees who’ve been working tirelessly to prepare for a safe return to campus.”

Here are some of the changes students can expect when they return to class, as outlined in the university's Falcons Forward plan:

Hybrid learning

Most fall classes will have a combination of in-person and virtual instruction, with faculty continuing to receive training on skills and tools for teaching in the new environment through the UW System's Online Learning Initiative.

The initiative also provides financial support for students to have access to laptops, tablet computers and wireless internet.

“Last March, our faculty, staff and students did a great job adapting to online teaching, advising and learning, and UW System laid the groundwork to make a rapid pivot successful,” UW System President Tommy Thompson said. “The Online Learning Initiative will give us the tools to get better.”

Nearly all class sizes will be reduced to less than 50%, though most classrooms will be at 15-35% of their normal capacity or lower. Students will be assigned seats and faculty must take attendance to help with contact tracing should someone test positive for COVID-19.

The university also set a campuswide policy requiring face coverings before Gov. Tony Evers issued his statewide mask mandate.

Residence and dining halls

Residence halls will be open in the fall, but at reduced occupancy to help students keep their distance and to allow for more single-occupancy rooms for students with medical needs. Residence halls also will undergo "enhanced sanitation and cleaning," according to a news release.

The process of moving into the dorms will look different as well.

“We are planning a non-traditional move-in process that will allow us to keep large groups from gathering,” Residence Life Director Karla Thoennes said. “Students will make appointments and two people will be allowed to assist with helping them move in."

On-campus dining will be available, though with more to-go options. Floor markings will remind students to keep their distance and partitions will be installed at services counters.

“Whether in the classroom, residence halls, or through virtual learning, we are committed to continuing to provide the same high‐quality engagement that has served so many generations of University of Wisconsin‐River Falls students,” Provost David Travis said in a statement.

The first day of class is Wednesday, Sept. 2.