ELLSWORTH — The Ellsworth School Board voted to approve the recently unveiled return-to-school plan during its Tuesday, Aug. 4, meeting. As of now, the plan would allow for full, five-days-a-week instruction inside schools with the option for students to learn virtually.

“There are a lot of districts in the area putting out their learning with third-party vendors,” said Tim Conway, middle school assistant principal. “What we are offering is an opportunity for students to stay in our community, have interactions with our teachers and other students.”

The first day of school is Sept. 1, while orientation and open house alternatives are being determined. School buses will be running as normal, although there will be assigned seating and masks must be worn by all on the bus.

A key focus on the district’s return-to-school plan revolves around safety inside the school and a plan for readily available virtual instruction at any point.

Inside the schools, a second health room will be created for coronavirus-related cases only. If a student or staff member displays symptoms, they will be placed in isolation and sent home as early as possible. Anyone who has symptoms will be required to stay home for a minimum of 24 hours after the symptoms have subsided.

Additional staff will be hired by the district, sanitation stations have been added throughout schools, and water fountains will be unavailable for use.

Masks must be worn by everyone inside the school or when within six feet of another person. Visitors will not be allowed inside buildings.

There also will be a heavy emphasis on cohorting as frequently as possible. Elementary students will eat their lunches in their classrooms and while at recess will remain with their class. Classrooms in all grade levels are being repurposed with an eye toward distancing students and staff as best as possible.

All students will be provided a Chromebook. The devices will be handed out immediately so that students are able to take part in virtual learning in the event schools must close for any period of time. Virtual learning will be done via Google Classroom.

“The big thing is limiting the possibility of spreading the virus. We have to do everything we can to limit close contact between people,” Superintendent Barry Cain said.