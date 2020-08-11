Red Wing School Board voted Monday, Aug. 10, that hybrid will be the base learning model for upper grades when classes begin Sept. 8. The 6-1 vote came after two hours of discussion and a report from safety consultant Shanda Jorgensen about coronavirus exposure prevention and what happens when the inevitable COVID-19 contraction happens.

“Whose kids, whose parent, whose grandparent is it going to be? Because as Shanda said, it’s not a matter of if, it’s a matter of when,” Board member Holly Tauer said. She cast the sole nay vote, preferring distance learning for all grades as she advocated at the Aug. 3 meeting.

Students in grades 5-12 will have three distance learning days a week. Half the students will be in school Monday and Tuesday and the other half Thursday and Friday. Wednesday will be distance learning for all students.

The K-4 students will start with full in-person learning, as the board approved Aug. 3. Early Childhood & Family Education programs will be in-person, too. ECFE will follow the K-4 model -- whatever that might be during the academic year -- Superintendent Karsten Anderson clarified Monday night.

The base learning plans are contingent on Goodhue County case numbers and whether enough staff are healthy and available.

The superintendent has the authority to switch to a more restrictive learning environment if coronavirus cases rise; it will take board action to ease restrictions, in this case having grades K-12 have in-person learning.

“There will always be distance learning,” Jorgensen said. “A lot of people want to go ‘in’ because they think they are going to eliminate the distance learning option, but there are kids who can’t come to school, there’s parents who don’t want their kids to come to school, and there are kids who will show symptoms and they’ll be out for 10 days.”

A hybrid model has the added benefit of preparing students. She explained: "If we hybrid, we can have students come in for a couple days, distance learn for a couple of days so if there is a time when they have to stay home because they are positive or they are in close contact, they’ll already be used to distance learning.”

She took the board through a scenario of when a child or staff member exhibits symptoms. Ideally, they are home within 30 minutes and then must be out 10 days. If there are siblings, those students also will be on home quarantine. The contract tracing for potential contact with others comes next. If social distancing hasn’t been followed, tracing will identify those people and they too will have to quarantine.

“The three best things we can do to stop or slow down the spread of COVID is by washing our hands, by social distancing and by wearing masks,” Jorgensen stressed. “If we go all-in, we are eliminating one of those defenses.”

The proof is in Kids Junction’s success. She praised the district’s school-age care program, which was a leader in the state on coronavirus safety measures.

“It is difficult,” Community Education Director Dawn Wettern acknowledged.

She credited Kids Junction coordinator Justin Plein and her staff who followed CDC guidelines, implemented procedures and kept children of Tier I and II essential workers safe. This included pods of nine children and a staff person.

“You limit the exposure,” Wettern said, summing it up.

The presentation quelled any drama remaining from last week’s failed votes on the 5-12 base model that necessitated the Aug. 10 special meeting.

“Just seeing the complexity shows the wisdom of starting at a hybrid model,” Board member Mike Christensen said before the vote.

The board will meet again at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17. The agenda will include more information on online learning options for parents who choose not to send their children back into classrooms.