RIVER FALLS — It will be school mostly as usual when seventh through 12th graders return to classrooms twice a week starting next month.

Student cohorts, assigned seats and face mask breaks are among the measures the School District of River Falls will implement this fall to help control the spread of COVID-19. Despite the operational changes, River Falls High School students can expect a familiar learning experience, Assistant Principal Lisa Goihl said.

“Face-to-face during hybrid learning is going to be very similar to face-to-face during regular school, except for the fact that we have about half the students in the classroom at a time,” she said.

Administrators and teachers previewed the new normal for a mixture of in-person and distance learning Monday night at a special meeting of River Falls School Board. The board vowed to meet weekly for the foreseeable future.

School Board in July approved the district’s evolving Wildcat Roadmap reopening plan and set a hybrid learning environment to be in effect when the 2020-2021 academic year begins.

The plan calls for middle and high school students to return to class two days a week — half of students on Mondays and Tuesdays, and the other half on Thursdays and Fridays. Wednesdays will be used for teacher office hours and additional cleaning. Students will engage in distance learning on the days they aren’t in school.

K-6 students will attend school five days a week.

Here is what high school students can expect when school starts the week of Sept. 1:

Split week

Students will be assigned to an early week or late week schedule based on the first letter of their last name: A-K attending in-person school on Monday-Tuesday and L-Z on Thursday-Friday.

Once in the classroom, students will have an assigned seat and assigned partner for group work. Both measures are intended to aid contact tracing should someone test positive for COVID-19. Desks will be spread out to maintain proper distancing.

Masks, handwashing and cleaning

Everyone age 5 and up will be required to wear a face mask in school in accordance with the statewide mask mandate, with exceptions for eating and drinking as well as other medical related reasons. Students also will be encouraged to wash their hands frequently throughout the day. Hand sanitizing stations will be set up in classrooms, hallways and common areas.

To help high school students cope with all-day mask use, teachers will bring classes outside when possible for periodic breaks. Students would then be able to remove their masks while maintaining social distancing.

A handful of outdoor classrooms are being developed outdoors in place of bleachers on the athletic fields, RFHS Principal Kristopher Luedtke said.

Desks, door knobs and other frequently touched surfaces will be cleaned by staff throughout the day and nightly by custodians.

Learning activities

In-person learning at the high school will include typical school activities such as direct instruction from teachers, group discussions and collaboration, regular assessments and one-on-one help, according to a staff report.

Regardless of learning in school or at home, students will access course materials through the online service Schoology. Parents also will have access to the platform and can contact the school office for help with creating an account, Goihl said.

