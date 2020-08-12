RED WING -- Things are going well at Minnesota State College Southeast -- literally. The college's Associate of Science in Nursing degree has been approved by the Minnesota Board of Nursing, qualifying students to take an exam and become registered nurses.

MSC Southeast Interim President Larry Lundblad called it a great moment in the college's history.

“We are excited to be providing students with the associate option that gets them into the field after five semesters. Our nursing faculty and administrators are to be commended on the outstanding job in putting together a program that meets the needs of today’s employers and students," he said in a news release.

The new program builds on the success of the college’s ACEN-accredited Practical Nursing diploma.

“The Associate of Science in Nursing allows us to not only meet a need for registered nurses in southeastern Minnesota, but provides another career pathway for students with family-sustaining wages,” said MSC Southeast Vice President of Academic Affairs Chad Dull. “This double benefit is key to our mission of supporting our students and the communities we live in.”

According to MSC Southeast Associate Dean of Nursing Janine Mason, launching the program has been a collegewide -- indeed a communitywide -- effort.

"Our clinical partners are equally committed to the success of our students and the program," she said.

Students can begin as early as fall 2020 at MSC Southeast as health science broad field majors. They will take two semesters of college-level general education courses prior to beginning nursing courses, including biology, anatomy/physiology, chemistry, psychology, English, and communications.

They will then apply for entry into the ASN program and continue with general education coursework while their applications are under review by the college’s nursing department. Once admitted, they will take three additional semesters of nursing coursework at MSC Southeast, including clinical experiences in regional hospitals and care facilities.

Graduates will be prepared to sit for the board exams and become registered nurses. They will also be offered the opportunity to continue their education and earn their Bachelor of Science in Nursing through Winona State University.

“Advisors from WSU will follow our students along in their journey, providing support and guidance along the way,” said Jennifer Eccles, former MSC Southeast dean of health sciences who is now system director for nursing initiatives at the Minnesota State HealthForce Center for Excellence. “Our partnership aims to increase the number of Bachelors-prepared nurses across the region.”

The college said it will apply for initial candidacy for national accreditation of the ASN program by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing, with a vision to complete accreditation prior to graduation of the first cohort of students.