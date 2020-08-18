RED WING — A school custodian who felt sick for several days at work has contracted COVID-19, the Republican Eagle has learned.

Following state-mandated procedure, the district has placed on home quarantine those staff who had close contact with this individual. This includes several other custodians who cannot report to work for 14 days.

The district already was short a number of custodians that new Buildings and Grounds Director Alan Gaylor said are needed to sanitize schools during the pandemic.

On Aug. 3, he told the Operations Committee that if classes had started that day, he would have been short at least five custodians -- that number included a vacancy. That same evening a divided School Board limited him to hiring two additional custodians instead of the four requested.

The School Board discussed neither the custodial shortage nor the confirmed COVID-19 case at their Aug. 17 meeting. Members did pass the consent agenda, which included hiring a temporary custodian effective that day and a full-time custodian effective Aug. 31.

Based on those numbers, the district will be short about nine custodians for at least two weeks due to openings and the quarantines.

Contacted by email after the meeting, Superintendent Karsten Anderson said he cannot comment on any coronavirus case or quarantine based on the existence of symptoms because of data privacy laws.

“We have now filled most of our custodial openings, but we have spots for one or two more. We have a good summer cleaning and moving plan in place, so I am confident we will be ready for the first day of school,” he said.

Regarding who will do the cleaning when this type of scenario occurs again, he said: “As in other years, we can make adjustments in our cleaning schedules due to custodial absences. We have a list of substitutes — but we would like to add more — and we offer overtime if needed. Our flexible hours allow workers to have second jobs, work on weekends, work during the day or in the evening.”

This is crunch time as the district shifts teachers and their classroom materials. Instead of elementary grade centers and a middle school, the district will have K-6 classrooms at Burnside, Jefferson, Sunnyside and Twin Bluff. Plus, grade 7 teachers are moving to Red Wing High School.

Custodians were scheduled to help move materials this week. Teachers report Aug. 19 and 20. then return Aug. 24.

Anderson talked briefly Monday night about the district’s COVID response team, which already has used its plan three times and no doubt will again. Staff shortages will occur as a result.

On Friday, Aug. 21, the team will provide COVID response training to building coordinators.

“Even if there are people with symptoms of COVID and they come up with a negative test — I’m one of them, it just happened to me. I had several symptoms last week, went to the doctor, got my test, it was a negative result, but still I’m expected to quarantine. In my case 10 days since the symptoms occurred,” he said from home, clearly ill during Monday's virtual meeting.

Whenever people have symptoms, there could be numerous people out as health officials seek to prevent further infection.

“This will make it extremely challenging this winter when the flu season hits because, of course, so many of the symptoms are the same,” Anderson said.

Board members agreed that it is imperative that anyone who feels sick — student or staff — stays home.

Know the COVID-19 symptoms

Mayo Clinic reports that the evolving list of COVID-19 symptoms currently includes but is not limited to:

Fever

Cough

Tiredness

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Muscle aches

Chills

Sore throat

Runny nose

Headache

Chest pain

Loss of taste or smell may be among early symptoms

Other symptoms have been reported, such as rash, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. Children have similar symptoms to adults.

Signs and symptoms may appear two to 14 days after exposure. Some people contract COVID-19 but don’t manifest symptoms.



