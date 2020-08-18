RED WING -- Parents, students and teachers got a few more details Monday about what online and distancing might look like in the 2020-2021 school year.

The remote learning will be strictly structured for teachers and students alike.

“They will follow their daily schedule no matter where they are, whether they are home or in the classroom,” said Jess Whitcomb, director of teaching and learning.

School Board members said at the Aug. 17 meeting that there is considerable confusion in the community.

Clarification is coming, administrators said. Details will be sent to families this week and next.

Online vs. distance

The district is using the term “online learning” for students who do not return to in-person learning during the pandemic. “Distancing learning” will be used when pandemic circumstances force the district to stop in-person and hybrid learning because COVID-19 conditions warrant it.

There are two online learning options for grades 6-12: Edgenuity and local.

Edgenuity is based out of Scottsdale, Ariz., and specializes in online education. Whitcom said it has a great 6-12 curriculum taught by its licensed teachers.

She previously told the board that the district will pay a fee per student who signs up for Edgenuity — anywhere from $200 to $3,000 depending on how many students choose this option. The district received more than $8,000 in state funding and the extra, voter-approved levy funds per student.

“Parents have asked me: What are the differences between Edgenuity and Red Wing Public Schools? So, it’s really the people that are involved,” Whitcomb said. “Is it a Red Wing Public Schools’ teacher at Edgenuity? No.”

For the Red Wing Public Schools option, 6-12 students will interact with a local teacher and see classmates faces as they participate online. Teachers will receive professional development at the beginning of the year to become prepared for both online and distance learning.

As her slideshow to board members stated, lessons will be live or prerecorded, based on what is most effective for math, language, science, etc.

Aug. 20 deadline

In either case, older students may take four classes per quarter. Students could choose both options — take some Edgenuity classes and some Red Wing Public Schools classes, she said.

Anyone who signs up for online learning must commit for a full grading period.

K-5 online learners will only have the local option. Edgenuity said last week it already is 2,000 K-5 students over capacity. Whitcomb told the board that since no local K-4 student had signed up for this option, anyone inquiring on behalf of a student that age simply is told that is no longer an option.

Each K-5 grade will have a dedicated online teacher, she added.

Parents are asked to commit to online learning by Aug. 20.