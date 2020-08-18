NEW RICHMOND -- The New Richmond School District continues to refine its Tiger Launch Plan as it prepares to bring students back for face-to-face classes this fall.

The district has a sliding scale of instruction models that will be implemented as needed during the pandemic. The decision to switch to a different model will be based on a 14-day county level case rate, student and staff absences, student and staff positive COVID-19 tests, substitute staffing availability, New Richmond community testing data and DHS school reopening guidance.

At the elementary level, the scale runs from face-to-face, to a cohort model to a hybrid schedule to remote learning. At the middle and high school levels, the scale runs from face-to-face to a hybrid schedule to remote learning.

Any change in model will last for at least three weeks, the School Board learned Monday, Aug. 17.

Masks

Masks will be required to be worn inside buildings and buses at all times, in accordance with the governor’s mask mandate. All masks must fit over the nose and mouth and fit snugly. They should not cover the entire face.

Masks acceptable on district property include purchased or handmade cloth masks, disposable masks and neck gaiters if they are two-ply. Face shields are allowed, but a mask must also be worn with them.

Bandanas and scarves are not allowed. Students are not allowed to share or swap masks.

Masks will be required in indoor or enclosed spaces. They are also recommended in all other settings, including outdoors.

Exceptions are when eating and drinking, and for people with certain medical conditions or disabilities.

Sub rates

The board approved an increase to substitute rates, as the pandemic as well as the lower unemployment rate has dramatically affected the district’s ability to retain substitutes. The rate for teacher substitutes was raised from $125 to $140 for full days and from $62.50 to $70 for half days.

Hourly increases were also made to paraprofessional, administrative assistant, food service and custodian substitute rates.