Anita Horne

Teaching Position: Early Childhood Special Education at River Crest Elementary School

Education: University of Wisconsin - River Falls

Teaching Experience: Pre-K (5 years); Hudson School District 4K and Special Education paraprofessional (3 years)

Hobbies/special interests: Our family enjoys camping, hiking, and biking. We have a hobby farm. We raise Icelandic sheep and angora goats.

What or who inspired you to become an educator?

My daughter inspired me to become an educator. When I visited her kindergarten classroom as a volunteer.





Taylor Kernstock

Teaching Position: Early Childhood Special Education at River Crest Elementary School

Education: University of Wisconsin - Eau Claire

Teaching Experience: McDonnell School District - kindergarten

Hobbies/special interests: Coffee, travel, meeting new people, and hiking.

What was your favorite subject in school and why?

English because my teacher was fabulous and treated us well.





Karla Willaby

Teaching Position: Early Childhood Speech Language Pathologist

Education: University of Wisconsin - Eau Claire

Teaching Experience: St. Croix Falls School District - Speech Therapy (5 years)

Hobbies/special interests: Hiking, biking, gardening and traveling.

What was your favorite subject in school and why?

French - I enjoy learning new languages.





Olivia Condon

Teaching Position: KIndergarten at EP Rock Elementary School

Education: B.S. Montana State University; Masters in Educational Leadership Rocky Mountain College

Teaching Experience: This is my seventh year teaching. I spent four years in Montana and two years in South Dakota.

Hobbies/special interests: I enjoy crossfit, the mountains, dogs, reading, and being an aunt!

What or who inspired you to become an educator?

My high school science teacher, Mr. Butler. He made learning meaningful and engaging. He worked hard to build relationships.





Courtney Prise

Teaching Position: Kindergarten at Willow River Elementary School

Education: University of Wisconsin - Stout

Teaching Experience: Tomah (six months); Surprise, Ariz. (two years); Moundsview, Minn (one year)

Hobbies/special interests: Sports, traveling, health and fitness.

What was your favorite subject in school and why?

Math - I love working with numbers and being able to check my own work.

Grace Birdseye

Teaching Position: 1st Grade at Hudson Prairie Elementary School

Education: University of Wisconsin - River Falls

Teaching Experience: Pre-K at Pullman Elementary School (one year); Pre-K Stepping Stones Early Childhood Center (one year)

Hobbies/special interests: Swimming, hiking, playing board games, being outdoors, traveling to small non-destination cities, spending time with my fiance, and spending time with my two cats George and Scampi.

What or who inspired you to become an educator?

I was inspired to become an educator after volunteering at an overflow homeless shelter. The relationships I built with working with families is how I found my passion for working with children. Also, my 89-year-old grandma inspires me to be a lifelong learner. She is constantly enrolling in education courses and teaching me life lessons in non-traditional ways.





Katie Lee

Teaching Position: Grade 1 at Houlton Elementary School

Education: Bethel University

Teaching Experience: Minnetonka School District (one year)

Hobbies/special interests: Traveling, being outdoors, and spending time with family and friends.

What or who inspired you to become an educator?

My mom.





Stacy Hanson

Teaching Position: Grades 1 & 2 Special Education (CID)

Education: Iowa State University

Teaching Experience: Special Education paraprofessional at Willow River Elementary (fou years)

Hobbies/special interests: Riding horses, playing tennis, spending time with family.

What was your favorite subject in school and why? What or who inspired you to become an educator?

My favorite subject in school was English Language Arts because I enjoy reading and writing. My mom inspired me to be a teacher because she was a fifth grade teacher for 37 years.





Ann Poole

Teaching Position: 3rd Grade at River Crest Elementary School

Education: Nicholls State University

Teaching Experience: Houma, Louisiana grades PK, K, 2nd, 3rd, and Project Read (16 years)

Hobbies/special interests: Reading, spending time with my family, and soccer (MNUFC season ticket holder).

What or who inspired you to become an educator?

My favorite teacher was my high school English teacher, Brother Alfred. He made literature exciting.





Abigail Killian

Teaching Position: 4th Grade at Hudson Prairie Elementary School

Education: St. Mary’s University of Minnesota

Teaching Experience: 5th Grade at Independence Elementary School (two years)

Hobbies/special interests: Yoga, reading, playing and watching sports.

What or who inspired you to become an educator?

My 4th and 5th grade teachers inspired me to teach upper elementary students!





Sami Weisheipl

Teaching Position: Grade 4 at EP Rock Elementary School

Education: University of Wisconsin - Eau Claire

Hobbies/special interests: I love acting, singing, hiking, and spending time with my dog and cat!

What or who inspired you to become an educator?

My high school drama teacher inspired me to be a teacher because she was so kind and inclusive to everyone! My job as a camp counselor made me want to teach elementary school.





Katie VanderBloomer

Teaching Position: 5th Grade at North Hudson Elementary School

Education: University of Wisconsin - River Falls

Teaching Experience: Aurora Charter School in South Minneapolis (four years)

Hobbies/special interests: I enjoy running, reading, and hiking with my fiance and our dog.

What or who inspired you to become an educator?

My fifth grade teacher inspired me to become an educator because he made learning an adventure!





Ben Nadeau

Teaching Position: Elementary Adaptive Physical Education

Education: University of Wisconsin - Eau Claire

Teaching Experience: Rush City Elementary School (two years); New Richmond Hillside Elementary (10 years)

Hobbies/special interests: Spending time with my family doing anything outdoors. Hiking, biking, fishing to name a few.

What was your favorite subject in school and why? What or who inspired you to become an educator?

Physical education. My past teachers and coaches played a big part in me becoming an educator.





Madelyn (Maddie) Blohm

Teaching Position: Grade K-5 Art at River Crest Elementary School

Education: University of Wisconsin - Eau Claire

Hobbies/special interests: Rollerblading, reading, and photography.

What or who inspired you to become an educator?

I’ve always loved art. My high school art teacher inspired me to become an art teacher.





Anna Lurndal

Teaching Position: School Counselor at River Crest Elementary School

Education: Psychology at University of Wisconsin - Superior; School Counseling at University of Wisconsin - Stout

Hobbies/special interests: Zumba, spending time with family, board games, and rollerblading.

What was your favorite subject in school and why?

My favorite subject in school was art because it allowed me to escape in the middle of the school day.





Kaitlyn Purvis

Teaching Position: Library Media Specialist at Houlton Elementary School

Education: Masters in Library and Information Science University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee; Communication Arts and Literature St. Cloud State University; Associate of Arts Ridgewater College

Teaching Experience: Kennedy Elementary School, Willmar, Minn. (one year)

Hobbies/special interests: Reading, hiking, and exploring the outdoors.

What was your favorite subject in school and why?

Library - I love to read!





Tayler Mort

Teaching Position: Physical Education at EP Rock Elementary School

Education: University of Wisconsin

Hobbies/special interests: Crossfit, sports, being outdoors, jet skiing, and shopping.

What was your favorite subject in school and why? What or who inspired you to become an educator?

Math - I enjoyed my teachers and working through problems. Kids inspired me to be an educator.





Morgan Wilson

Teaching Position: Physical Education at Hudson Prairie and River Crest Elementary Schools

Education: University of Wisconsin - River Falls

Hobbies/special interests: Sports, camping, hanging out with friends and family, and boating.

What was your favorite subject in school and why? What or who inspired you to become an educator?

My favorite subjects were physical education and math. I love sports and being active. I am constantly on the move and don’t sit until I go to bed. Since I was a little girl, I have always wanted to be a teacher. When I toured UW-River Falls, I realized I could do the two things I love and become a physical education teacher!





Kristine Matthias

Teaching Position: Speech Language Pathologist, River Crest Elementary Grades K-5

Education: B.S. University of Wisconsin - Stevens Point; M.A. University of Northern Iowa

Teaching Experience: 18 years in southeastern Wisconsin, Hawaii, and Tennessee.

Hobbies/special interests: Hiking, traveling, and yoga.

What was your favorite subject in school and why?

Reading for the joy and adventure it provides.





Kristina Deneen

Teaching Position: Special Education (cross categorical) at EP Rock Elementary School

Education: Concordia University

Hobbies/special interests: I enjoy taking walks, spending time with my kids, getting together with friends, and shopping.

What or who inspired you to become an educator?

My dad and mom inspired me to become an educator. My mom worked with children in a school for many years, and my dad wanted me to be a teacher because he knew how much I enjoyed kids. I babysat for many years and loved being with kids and getting to know them.





Jared Schulz

Teaching Position: Grades K-3 & Grades 6-8 general music and instrumental music at Hudson Prairie Elementary and Hudson Middle Schools

Education: University of Minnesota

Teaching Experience: Pewaukee School District (one year); Elmbrook School District (6 months); Whitnall School District (one year)

Hobbies/special interests: Tennis and playing my trumpet.

What was your favorite subject in school and why?

Music was my favorite subject because I got to learn a bunch of cool things and be with all of my friends.

Middle school





Angela Kroska

Teaching Position: Grades 6-8 Band at Hudson Middle School

Education: South Dakota State University

Teaching Experience: East Middle School in Sioux City, Iowa (three years)

Hobbies/special interests: Working out, practicing piano and guitar, and spending time with family.

What was your favorite subject in school and why?

My favorite subject was band. I loved the class. I could be myself and I was with all of my friends.





Hailey Warner

Teaching Position: 7th Grade Language Arts at Hudson Middle School

Education: University of Wisconsin - LaCrosse

Teaching Experience: Middle school English Language Arts at Edgar Middle School (two years)

Hobbies/special interests: Hiking, camping, fishing, and running. I enjoy early mornings.

What was your favorite subject in school and why?

My favorite subject in school was English Language Arts because reading can take you anywhere in the world.

Louden Brown



Teaching Position: 7th & 8th Grade Math at Hudson Middle School

Education: University of Wisconsin - La Crosse

Hobbies/special interests: Hiking, reading, sports (Packers, Bucks, Brewers, and Badgers), and coaching football.

What or who inspired you to become an educator?

My dad was an educator and coach. I wanted to follow in his footsteps.





Niki Johnson

Teaching Position: School Counselor at Hudson Middle School

Education: Undergrad at Franciscan University of Steubenville and graduate school at University of Wisconsin - River Falls.

Teaching Experience: School Counselor - New Prague HIgh School, Minn. (two years)

Hobbies/special interests: Coffee, watching football, being active in my community theater, reading, cooking and baking, and hiking.

What or who inspired you to become an educator?

My dad is an educator, so growing up I was always around school and amazing educators. I think I spent more time at the school he works at more than anywhere else! When I went through high school and talked with my school counselor about post-secondary plans, I knew I wanted to pursue a career in education. I love helping students and love education. I am in my dream role!





Emilie Faust

Teaching Position: Hudson Middle School Special Education

Education: University of Wisconsin - River Falls

Hobbies/special interests: Playing with my nephew and spending time hiking. Also playing with my cat Margot.

What was your favorite subject in school and why?

My favorite subject in school was English. I had a great teacher.





Katharine Rengers

Teaching Position: Special Education (Cross Categorical) at Hudson Middle School

Education: Undergrad at University of Minnesota - Duluth; Masters at Cardinal Stritch University

Teaching Experience: Special Education (EBD) at Manitowoc (six years)

Hobbies/special interests: Gardening, being outdoors, hiking, biking and crafts.

What was your favorite subject in school and why?

Art - I enjoyed my teacher and it was fun. I have always enjoyed working with children.

High school

Shaun Mattson

Teaching Position: Grades 6 & 10 Health and Physical Education at Hudson Middle and High Schools

Education: University of Wisconsin - River Falls

Hobbies/special interests: I coach football at Hudson High School and am a Raider Elite coach. I also enjoy doing crossfit.

What was your favorite subject in school and why? What or who inspired you to become an educator?

My favorite subject in school was health and physical education. The person that inspired me to become a teacher was my high school PE teacher and football coach Bob Demeyer.





Brady DeGross

Teaching Position: Freshman Academy, Social Studies at Hudson High School

Education: University of Wisconsin - River Falls

Teaching Experience: Long term sub at Ellsworth Middle School, Prescott Middle School, and Hudson Middle School (3 years)

Hobbies/special interests: I enjoy watching, playing and coaching sports. Packers, Badgers, Brewer and Timberwolves fan. Being with my family and friends, I also like to golf and work out in my free time.

What or who inspired you to become an educator?

I was inspired to become a teacher from my experience coaching and working with kids in high school and college.





Nancy Sommerfeld

Teaching Position: Grade 9 English and Creative Writing at Hudson High School

Education: University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire; Masters University of Wisconsin-River Falls

Teaching Experience: Long-term sub Hudson School District (10 years)

Hobbies/special interests: Spending time with family (five children and six grandchildren), gardening, camping, and learning new things.

What was your favorite subject in school and why? What or who inspired you to become an educator?

I loved nearly all of my subjects in school but actually band was one of my favorites! My own children actually inspired me to become an educator. After a career in bank auditing, I realized that learning with students was a passion that I loved to do.





Brittany Althoff

Teaching Position: Grade 9-12 Chemistry at Hudson High School

Education: B.S. University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point; M.Ed. University of Wisconsin-Whitewater

Teaching Experience: Big Foot High School (2.5 years); Wilmot High School (3 years)

Hobbies/special interests: Playing sports (softball), hiking, baking, binge-watching cooking shows.

What was your favorite subject in school and why?

Science - It was the first class that was challenging for me and I liked the work I had to put into it in order to succeed. Most students in high school hated chemistry because they thought it was too hard. I wanted to teach chemistry to make it enjoyable for those students not already interested.





Ashley Blum

Teaching Position: Grades 9-12 Business Education at Hudson High School

Education: University of Wisconsin - Stout

Teaching Experience: Ladysmith Middle and High Schools (five years)

Hobbies/special interests: Spending time outdoors.

What was your favorite subject in school and why?

Any business class because it directly relates to the future beyond high school.





Olivia Krohn

Teaching Position: Grades 9-12 Family and Consumer Science at Hudson High School

Education: University of Wisconsin - Stout; Fox Valley Technical College

Hobbies/special interests: Reading, baking, spending time with friends and family, following Badger athletics and the Brewers!

What was your favorite subject in school and why?

Art and shop class - hands-on learning!





Adam Ramm

Teaching Position: Grades 9-10 Special Education at Hudson High School

Education: University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee; Greenville University

Teaching Experience: East St. Louis Senior High School - AP U.S. History (four years)

Hobbies/special interests: Mountain biking, hiking, and juggling.

What was your favorite subject in school and why? What or who inspired you to become an educator?

My favorite subject in school was creative writing in high school. A professor of mine at UW-Waukesha inspired me to find a career that focused on making the world a better place.





Sean Sauter

Teaching Position: Grades 9-12 Art at Hudson High School

Education: University of Wisconsin - River Falls

Teaching Experience: Stillwater High School (one year); Hudson High School (one year)

Hobbies/special interests: Art, baseball, hockey, travel, and games (video, board, cards).

What was your favorite subject in school and why? What or who inspired you to become an educator?

Art - I’ve always been interested in making things, paintings, drawings, and sculptures. It’s a subject that I’m just drawn to; something I was born to do. I became an educator because of my high school art teacher, Mrs. Kupcho. She was so supportive, excited, and went the extra mile to help support and push me as an artist.





Quinn Zacharias

Teaching Position: Grades 9-10 Special Education (EBD) at Hudson High School

Education: University of Wisconsin - La Crosse

Hobbies/special interests: Hiking, camping, climbing, running, and any outdoor activities.

What was your favorite subject in school and why? What or who inspired you to become an educator?

I enjoyed social studies. I became a teacher because I found a passion for working with young people and helping them achieve their goals.





Amanda Zais

Teaching Position: Grades 9-12 math at Hudson High School

Education: University of Wisconsin - Eau Claire

Teaching Experience: White Bear Lake High School - South Campus (one year)

Hobbies/special interests: I enjoy exploring the outdoors and trying new things around the Twin Cities.

What or who inspired you to become an educator?

I had awesome math teachers growing up and I wanted to help students enjoy math like I do.





Nolan Hart

Teaching Position: Grade 10 English; Grades 11 & 12 Literature at Hudson High School

Education: University of Wisconsin - La Crosse

Hobbies/special interests: Reading, especially classics, literary fiction, and mysteries, drawing, attending plays and opera.

What was your favorite subject in school and why?

Favorite subject - English; I enjoy reading and discussing literature.





Darek Nelson

Teaching Position: Grades 10-12 Geometry and Physics at Hudson High School

Education: University of Wisconsin - Eau Claire

Hobbies/special interests: Outdoor recreation (snowmobiling and UTVing), playing and watching sports, working out, and playing video games.

What or who inspired you to become an educator?

I had a physics and math teacher in high school who believed in me and helped me become a better person. Not only was he a great teacher but also a great mentor. My dream is to teach through his legacy and inspire the future.





Katie Francis

Teaching Position: School Counselor at Hudson High School

Education: Undergrad at Gustavus Adolphus; Masters at University of Wisconsin-River Falls

Teaching Experience: Somerset High School (seven years)

Hobbies/special interests: Spending time with family and friends, being outside either on the river or up at the cabin, yoga, being active, listening to music, cooking, and sports.

What was your favorite subject in school and why? What or who inspired you to become an educator?

AP Psychology - I loved my teacher and thinking about the why of behaviors, choices, and social interactions. Mr. Dornfeld inspired me to become an educator and I feel extremely excited to be able to work with him and the counseling team!





Caitlin Reis

Teaching Position: Geometry at Hudson High School

Education: University of Wisconsin - La Crosse

Hobbies/special interests: I like to spend my time playing ultimate frisbee, spending time with my family and hanging out with friends.

What was your favorite subject in school and why?

My favorite subject in school was math because I love that there are many different ways to approach a problem.





Catelynn Quechulpa

Teaching Position: Spanish at Hudson High School

Education: University of Wisconsin - River Falls

Teaching Experience: Spring Valley High School and Middle School (1.5 years)

Hobbies/special interests: Cooking, traveling, and studying French.

What was your favorite subject in school and why?

Spanish was my favorite subject because it was so different from my other classes. I hope to spark interest in studying languages and learning about other cultures at Hudson High School!





Dan Freeman

Teaching Position: Special Education (ABLE) Hudson High School

Education: Winona State University

Hobbies/special interests: Hiking, fishing, golfing, sporting events, adventures, and softball.

What was your favorite subject in school and why? What or who inspired you to become an educator?

Physical education - I was allowed to run! Former teacher and the movie “Freedom Writers” were my inspirations.