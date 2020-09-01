RIVER FALLS — A presentation on the school district’s e-School curriculum scheduled for Monday night’s River Falls School Board meeting was delayed to the Sept. 21 meeting.

Faculty were busy with orientation and preparing for students, Board President Stacy Johnson Myers said.

There were 373 students signed up for e-School, according to a staff report presented Aug. 24. Orientation for students taking virtual classes was Aug. 27 for secondary schools and Sept. 1 for elementary schools.

The district starts the 2020-2021 academic year under a hybrid learning environment. Students in grades PK-6 will attend class five days a week, while students in grades 7-12 will attend school two days a week — half reporting to school Mondays and Tuesdays, and the other half on Thursdays and Fridays.

