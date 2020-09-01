RIVER FALLS — A presentation on the school district’s e-School curriculum scheduled for Monday night’s River Falls School Board meeting was delayed to the Sept. 21 meeting.
Faculty were busy with orientation and preparing for students, Board President Stacy Johnson Myers said.
There were 373 students signed up for e-School, according to a staff report presented Aug. 24. Orientation for students taking virtual classes was Aug. 27 for secondary schools and Sept. 1 for elementary schools.
The district starts the 2020-2021 academic year under a hybrid learning environment. Students in grades PK-6 will attend class five days a week, while students in grades 7-12 will attend school two days a week — half reporting to school Mondays and Tuesdays, and the other half on Thursdays and Fridays.
In other news…
- As of Monday night, the district was aware of seven students who tested positive for COVID-19 and 15 who had close contact with someone else who tested positive, Superintendent Jamie Benson told the board. Additionally, two staff members tested positive and two more are considered to have close contact.
- School Board will meet 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, a day later than usual because of Labor Day. The agenda is expected to include discussion of spectator policies for fall sports. Volleyball and soccer competitions are scheduled to begin the following week.