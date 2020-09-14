Jamie Wendt
Position: Junior Kindergarten teacher
Family: I have a wonderful husband, Doug, who was born and raised in Somerset and five children (Nolan, who is in 8th grade, Easton, who is in fourth grade, Lincoln who is in second grade, Simon who is in kindergarten, Oaklyn who is 2.5 years old and we have new morkie puppy named Winnie.
Education: I received my B.S. in early childhood education from the University of Wisconsin-Stout, my master's in adult education from the University of Minnesota and professional certificate in human resource development from the University of Minnesota.
Work experience: Early childhood center director for eight years, early childhood professional development adviser and consultant for two years, adjunct early childhood college professor for nine years and a stay-at-home mom for five years, but most recently I have been the full-time Somerset School District sub for the past two school years.
Hobbies: Spending time with my family and friends, traveling, all things Disney, going for walks, catching up on my favorite TV shows, golfing, watching my children play sports, going to sporting events of my favorites the Minnesota Twins and Green Bay Packers and the excitement of trying new things, learning new things and seeing new places!
Kalley Neidermire
Position: 2nd Grade long-term substitute
Family: I was raised on a small dairy farm in East Farmington by my parents, David and Gwen Neidermire. I am the youngest of five children, three brothers and one sister.
Education: Bachelor's degree from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls
Work experience: This is not my first experience with the Somerset School District. I was a fourth grade student teacher with Kelly Larson and I am overjoyed to be a Spartan again for the 2020-2021 school year. I previously worked for the Osceola School District with their Kids Klub Summer Program for three years. During my education at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls, I worked part time for the Mothers of Preschoolers or MOPS group, teaching religious curriculum to children under 6.
Hobbies: I enjoy sports (both playing and watching) cooking, baking, playing card games or board games with friends and family, and traveling to different states with my sister in the summer. My sister and I are trying to visit all 50 states before I turn 50!
Michael Istvanek
Position: Elementary physical education teacher
Family: Mom (Tammy) Dad (Mike) Sisters (Stephanie and Sarah)
Education: Bachelor of Science from UW La Crosse
Hobbies: Playing/watching sports, playing guitar and hiking!
Emily Saltenberger
Position: Middle School Math and Science Teacher
Education: Graduated last December from the University of Wisconsin Eau Claire! Go Blugolds!
Work experience: This will be my first year teaching and I couldn't be more excited! I have previous work experience as a nanny and tutor over the summers.
Hobbies: My favorite sports are volleyball, hockey, and soccer. I love to downhill ski, travel, hike, water ski, and hang out with friends and family.
Heather Hinz
Position: Long term sub for Middle school special education
Family: Husband - Joe, 4 kids - Kally (21), Amber (19), Jana (17), Trevor (14)
Education: Elementary education degree from UW-River Falls
Work experience: Elementary special education, alternative diploma program teacher, 8th grade science
Hobbies: Gardening, reading, stained glass, travel, spending time with family and friends
Sarah Estes
Position: High School Counselor
Family: My family in my house is just my dog, Milo, an Australian Shepherd/Border Collie mix.
Education: Bachelor's in Human Development and Family Studies from UW-Stout. Masters in School Counseling from St. Cloud State.
Work experience: My time between my Bachelor's and Master's degree, I worked with a domestic violence/sexual assault program as an advocate and in early childhood special education as a service coordinator (similar to a case manager). While pursuing my Master's, outside of my internship experiences, I worked as a teacher at a child care center and as a substitute teacher. I also was an assistant speech coach this past season.
Hobbies: Baking and cooking, reading, traveling, writing, musical theater, and designing/making shirts with my Cricut.
Kyle Larson
Position: High School Special Education Teacher
Family: I have 2 sisters ages 21 and 16 and 1 brother age 20.
Education: UW-Eau Claire; Special Education Student taught at Hudson Middle School
Hobbies: Sports (Football, Wrestling, and Baseball). Also love watching Wisconsin Sports teams (Brewers, Packers, Bucks, Badgers)
Elizabeth Granick
Position: Spanish teacher
Family: I have a mom, a dad, and an older brother.
Education: I attended Verona Area High School, and I graduated from UW- Eau Claire in May.
Work experience: I student-taught at Cadott Junior/Senior High School last semester.
Hobbies: I love to travel, run, read, and cook!
Lily Cranston
Position: Full Time Substitute Teacher
Education: University Wisconsin-Stout
Work experience: River Falls and Hudson School Districts
Hobbies: Travel, sports, animals
Karyn Bye Dietz
Position: Full-time Substitute
Family: Tatum (17), Brody (15)
Education: BS Physical Education and Diploma in Sports Administration
Work experience: Fitness instructor, Hudson Girls Hockey Coach
Hobbies: Watching Tatum Swim and watching Brody play hockey
Brenda Forrest
Position: Special Ed Aide Para
Family: My husband, Jerry, 3 grown kids, Abby, Luke and Brooke. 9 grandkids between the 3!
Education: Graduate of Somerset High School
Work experience: Customer service positions, kitchen at the Somerset High School
Hobbies: Reading, riding on our Harley, spending time with our grandkids!
Carly Ohman
Position: Mental Health Coordinator
Family: I have a husband, Erick and a son Briggs
Education: Master's Degree in Social Work
Work experience: I have previously worked for Pierce County, and many day treatment and residential treatment facilities with a variety of clients ages 5-18. I have also worked with dual diagnosis clients that have both mental health, as well as substance abuse issues. I also did an internship at a school in Minnesota for school social work.
Hobbies: I love to do anything that has to do with home decor. I love to decorate my home for all the holidays. I also love to spend time with my son and husband on our side by side.
Leigh DeRosier
Position: Health Aide
Family: Travis(husband)Isabelle, Reid, Miles
Education: Medical Assistant, Associates degree
Work experience: Medical Clinic, Medical Assistant
Hobbies: Movies, camping, shopping
Heather Germain
Position: Occupational Therapist
Family: I live with my husband, Ben Germain and dog child, Milka. We are expecting our first baby this December!
Education: I graduated from Somerset High School in 2010 (go Spartans!)
Bachelor's Degree (2014): University of St. Thomas
Masters Degree (2017): St. Catherine University
Work experience: I have been a school-based OT since 2018 and until recently, have been working at River Falls School District.
Hobbies: Channeling my inner- Joanna Gaines, thrifting for unique finds, trying new breweries
Megan Kleven
Position: Occupational Therapy Assistant
Family: My husband Chris and our dog Kyro!
Education: Bachelors of Liberal Arts with a double minor in psychology and early childhood education, and an associates in occupational therapy.
Work experience: Assistant boutique manager, personal care assistant, and student.
Hobbies: Nature hikes, reading and trying new recipes that I find online!
Traci Waalen
Position: Recess and Lunch Aide
Family: Husband of 33 years, Tim Waalen and children, Cody and Hayley
Education: Somerset High School
Work experience: Director of Human Resources at Assisted Living Facility - Early Retirement!
Hobbies: Spending time with my wonderful family, playing with our 3 dogs and gardening.
Beckie Gostovich
Position: Office Aide
Family: Scott a St. Croix County Sheriff Deputy, Logan (14) a Freshman at Somerset High School & Riley (12) 8th Grade @ Somerset Middle School Middle School
Education: Hudson High School, Hudson WI Class of 1993
Position: Bank Teller for 25 years & for the last 3 a Substitute Aide for School District of Somerset. Last year I was lucky enough to spend the whole year in the Elementary Library!
Hobbies: Camping, biking, walking the dog, reading and baking
Ryan Vang
Position: District Nurse
Education: UW Oshkosh
Work experience: Amery Hospital and Clinic
Hobbies: Coaching Soccer, hiking, hanging out with family