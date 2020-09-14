Elementary School

Mary Bevilacqua - Long Term Substitute SPED Para

Mary has been a substitute with SCC for the last few years. We are so excited for her to join the SCC elementary team for the start of the school year.

Morgan Bohnert - Special Education Teacher

Morgan received her degree from the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee, and has worked as a Special Education Assistant in Eau Claire following graduation. “I love working with kids and supporting them as they learn new things!”

Joslyn Bower - 2nd Grade Teacher

Joslyn earned a degree in early childhood from the University of Wisconsin Stout this Spring. Joslyn has always found herself at SCC. After graduating from SCC, Joslyn worked in Kids CARE as a lead teacher, while going to college. “I love the caring environment and wanted to be apart of it. I am so excited to continue my time at SCC.”

Amber Casey - Special Education Para

Amber has worked with SCC as a substitute for the last year. We are very excited to have her join the SCC team full time!

Kali Gorman - 2nd Grade Teacher

Kali has a bachelor’s degree from University of Wisconsin River Falls. “I’ve heard the most wonderful things about this district and the people in it. I can’t wait to be a part of the community, and look forward to meeting everyone.”

Lisa Kostrzak - Elementary Assistant Cook

Lisa was a substitute in SCC’s housekeeping department last Fall. In addition, she has over 15 years of experience in childcare. In her spare time, Lisa enjoys biking, running, gardening, and staying active with her family. “SCC is a friendly place to be. I am excited to see smiles on children’s faces!”

Kaitlyn Kurrelmeyer - Elementary School Counselor

Kaitlyn received her degree from the University of Wisconsin Stout a few years back. Kaitlyn was a long-term substitute at SCC in Spring, 2019. “I love SCC and the community. I cannot wait. So excited!”

Rebecca Wampfler - 3rd Grade Teacher

Rebecca received her degree from the University of Wisconsin River Falls, and went on to teach in Osceola for the last four years. “I am very excited to be apart of the SCC family!”

Middle School

Tony Bibeau - Bus Driver

Tony is an SCC grad himself, and went on after graduation to earn his associates degree in information technology. Tony is also the Hammond Village President. “I am excited to have the opportunity to work with kids, and support SCC.”

Hunter Bresina - Special Education Para

Hunter graduated from SCC High School a few years ago, and has since attended WITC and the University of Wisconsin Superior.

Shane Coach - Special Education Para

Shane has been a substitute and coach in the district for a number of years. In addition to his work with SCC, Shane is the proud owner of Mosquito Minus. “I am very excited!”

Brooke Frazier - Middle School Assistant Cook

Brooke job shadowed with the Middle School lunch crew last year, and loved working with the team. “I am excited to work with the staff and students at SCC!”

Lorrie Green - Special Education Para

Lorrie is joining the district after a big move from Georgia. “We quickly fell in love with St. Croix County. We are grateful for the kindness we have received from everyone we meet. We love our new community.”

Ian Porten - Long Term Substitute, 7th Grade Language Arts

Ian has spent the last few years in several positions at SCC Middle School. He is back again for the start of the 2020-21 school year, and we are so excited!

Rose Vallely - Special Education Para

Rose has an educational and professional background in welding. She was born and raised in upstate New York, where her family currently resides. “I love kids and want to help them learn and develop in a fun and safe way.”

Taylor Woller - 7th Grade Science Teacher

Taylor has a degree in elementary ed. with a minor in science. After teaching at SCC in 2018-19, Taylor took a leave of absence to teach in a 1 room schoolhouse near Bozeman, MT where he taught all subjects. He also had IT and Admin Duties. “I love science and the kids at SCC.”

High School

Thomas Fuller - Health and Adaptive PE Teacher

Tom graduated with his bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin Eau Claire in 2018, and is currently in a master’s program. Tom spent the last two years teaching in Hartland, WI. “I am excited about being a part of this community and be impactful in the lives of students.”

Samantha Gibson - Middle/High School Business Ed.

Samantha student taught at SCC in Fall, 2017. After graduating from college, she taught Business Education at Prescott High School for 2.5 years. “I am excited to be back with the staff & students I had the pleasure to meet a few years ago and get to know many more!”

Brian Johnson - High School AP/AD

Brian began his career in Hudson, where he taught science and coached for 16 years. Brian earned a bachelors degree in Broadfield Science from UWRF. He also holds a master’s degree in Teaching and Learning from St. Mary's University. "As a proud graduate from SCC, I am excited to be able to support and give back to the school and community that did so much for me."

Paul Sisson - Part-time High School Psychologist

Paul has an extensive background in the public school system, spending 20 years with Minneapolis Public Schools in a variety of positions. He received his Ed.S. in counseling and school psychology and clinical psychology. “I am really looking forward to being a part of the community.”

Virtual School

Jackie Dalton - Virtual Elementary and SPED Teacher

Jackie taught at SCC for the last three years, and is now transferring to the Virtual academy!

Becky Haug - Virtual Student Advisor

Vanessa Thompson - Virtual English Teacher

Vanessa graduated from the University of Wisconsin Eau Claire where she earned her bachelors degree in English education and reading specialist masters degree. “I am excited to join a strong community.”

District Office

Kalli Jordan - District Office Bookkeeper

Kalli has many years of management experience, and is currently enrolled in an HR program at WITC. Kalli and her husband also have triplet girls that are a year and a half old. As an SCC alumni, Kalli says she is “so excited to for her and her family to come back home to SCC!”

Leah Voelker - Director of SPED and Student Services

Leah has an extensive professional background in Special Education. She received a bachelors degree from Augsburg College, masters from Bethel University and is currently enrolled in a Doctorate Program at Bethel University. "SCC is a great community that puts students first. I am looking forward to being a part of the SCC team and supporting the teachers, staff, students and community here."