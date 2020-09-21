RIVER FALLS — University of Wisconsin-River Falls students have until Tuesday, Sept. 22 to drop all classes and withdraw from the fall semester with a full tuition refund, according to an email from the university's billing office sent Monday.

The extended deadline comes a weekend after in-person classes were suspended for two weeks and students were told to shelter in place in response to recent positivity rates and active cases of COVID-19. That announcement came Friday evening, Sept. 18.

Fall tuition is due Sept. 23.

The tuition refund includes student and course fees, but not residence hall, meal plan and athletic team fees, according to the email.

Students are directed to additional forms to completely withdraw from the university or to cancel residence hall contracts and meal plans.

Students who wish to completely withdraw need to complete an Online Withdrawal form.

Students who wish to cancel a residence hall contract need to complete and submit a Contract Termination Request form.

Students who wish to cancel a meal plan, need to complete a Meal Plan Cancellation form.

The deadline to drop regular, 15-week courses with a 50% tuition refund is Sept. 29.