NEW RICHMOND -- The New Richmond School Board approved a tax levy and mill rate with a decrease from the previous school year at its annual meeting Monday, Sept. 21.

The maximum proposed 2020-2021 levy for the district is $16,490,733, down 5.43 percent from the 2019-2020 year. The mill rate is 8.775, also down from last year’s 10.021.

The district received more than $1 million more in state revenue that last year, with much of the increase coming from general state aid.

The school year’s budget includes the virtual school budget of $490,000, an additional position for virtual school coordinator, two new teacher positions and an increase in health insurance.

In other business, the board:

Approved the spectator guidelines for fall sports. The Middle Border Conference and Big Rivers Conference are limiting spectators, and schools will not be serving concessions. For home events, athletes are limited to two spectator passes for volleyball and four spectator passes for cross country and football. Student attendance will be limited to 40 students for volleyball and 50 students for football. Physical distancing will be practiced when possible, and masks are required by all spectators. For away games, any visiting fan will need to present a pass from an athlete to get in. Pierce County schools are currently not allowing away fans at football or volleyball events.