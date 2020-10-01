HUDSON -- Some Hudson students will be switching to a hybrid education model on Monday, Oct. 5, as cases of COVID-19 are on the rise in St. Croix County.

The decision, made on Wednesday, Sept. 30, is based on a metric that looks at both positive cases in the county and positive cases of students and staff in the district. Wednesday’s decision was based mainly on the county data, not the number of cases in the district, Assistant Director of Community Relations Tracy Habisch-Ahlin said.

As of Thursday, the Hudson School District had a total of six active cases -- one at the middle school and five at the high school.

Countywide, though, there were 314 active cases as of Wednesday.

In this level 2 hybrid model, students in grades 7,-8 and 10-12 will have hybrid instruction. Students in those grades will be separated into two groups, based on last names. Those with last names beginning A-K will be in the first group, and those with last names beginning L-Z will be in the second.

The first group will attend in-person instruction on Monday, Tuesday and every other Wednesday. The second ground will attend in-person instruction Thursday, Friday and every other Wednesday.

When students are not attending in-person instruction, they will attend class virtually.

Students in early childhood, preschool through grade 6 and grade 9 will continue to attend in-person classes five days a week.

Sixth and ninth grades are transition years, so the district felt it was important to keep face-to-face learning when possible, Habisch-Ahlin said.

The hybrid model will be in effect for two weeks, and then the data will be reviewed again on Oct. 14. Depending on the data at that time, Habisch-Ahlin said the district could go back to full face-to-face instruction.

Habisch-Ahlin said the district will be looking at the metric, and potentially adjusting it to give more weight to the district cases over the county data.