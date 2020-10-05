NEW RICHMOND -- The New Richmond School District will continue face-to-face instruction after the district has seen a total of 25 positive COVID-19 cases, seven of which are active, according to a message from Superintendent Patrick Olson.

The decision on which learning model to use is based on various points including 14-day county level case rate, student and staff positive tests, student and staff absence due to COVID-19, New Richmond testing data, substitute staffing availability and guidance from St. Croix Public Health and the Department of Health Services.

The spread of COVID-19 in these cases has been traced to outside interactions, not in the school buildings, the message said.

“At this time, we do not believe a change is warranted based on the spread happening outside of the district buildings,” Olson said.

Various students and staff have been quarantined due to contact, Olson said. These students have continued to receive a synchronous learning experience.

Schools are not seeing the spread that the general public is, Olson added.

“The county cases are on the rise compared to the first two weeks of school but the case count in St. Croix County schools is very low,” the message said.

The district’s Tiger Launch plan has a sliding scale of different learning models to use depending on assessment of the data. If data reaches a point where a change is needed, the next steps would be a cohort model or hybrid model and then remote learning.