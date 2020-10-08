WABASHA — Wabasha-Kellogg Public Schools will switch its learning model from in-person to hybrid learning for grade 6 and younger, and go full distance learning for grades 7-12.

The administration made the announcement Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. Due to rising lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases within the school district and the community, the stricter learning models will be in place at least Oct. 12-23.

The district's pandemic task force will evaluate new data on Oct. 19 and then advise the School Board at its regular meeting Oct. 21 as to what learning model will be utilized beginning on Oct. 26.

"During this time that the secondary school (grades 7-12) is in distance learning, all extra and co-curricular activities will be postponed," the announcement on the district website reads.

Wabasha County's 14-day case rate has risen steadily in recent weeks. The rate was 23.72 for Sept. 13-26, according to the Minnesota Department of Education data sheet released Oct. 8.