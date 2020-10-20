RED WING -- There’s risk involved, but Red Wing Public Schools will continue to lease its facilities to outside groups during the pandemic, allowing a limited number of spectators -- with conditions

The School Board voted 5-2 that organizations such as youth athletic associations may rent public schools but must follow the Minnesota State High School League and the Department of Education’s rules. Board members Holly Tauer and Arlen Diercks voted no for reasons involving COVID-19.

Board support wasn’t as whole-hearted as the roll call vote might indicate: Heidi Jones and Mike Christensen clearly hesitated in casting their “aye” votes; Jim Bryant seconded the motion for discussion purposes and ultimately voted yes -- with the understanding that rental ceases if the district implements distance learning.

Janie Farrar, who made the motion, and Board Chair Pam Roe had no reservations, citing reasons of student mental health.

The vote came after student representative Brecken Hill pleaded with adult board members to keep outside entities out.

“I urge you to err on the side of caution versus on the side of recovering from the damage caused,” Brecken Hill said, adding, “Keep in mind that students do want to be in school and by allowing more parents into our schools and more outside community members into our school district, you’re allowing schools to be shut down sooner and for longer.”

Currently, the district is in-person elementary and hybrid grades 5-12 but, as Superintendent Karsten Anderson told the board, the Goodhue County 14-day case rate was 19.69 as of last Thursday. At 20, the state recommends districts switch to hybrid learning for all grades.

The stipulations for renters include:

Two spectators are allowed per participant and attendance up to 25% of the venue capacity or 250 total attendees, whichever is less.

Names and contact information must be taken for every attendee.

Spectators will enter in one entrance and leave through another.

All participants and spectators must wash their hands as they enter or reenter, or use hand sanitizer.

Masks must be worn by student-athletes who are not actively participating. Masks must be worn at all times by spectators and coaches.

Everyone must maintain and monitor social distancing.

No concession stands or food will be available or consumed in any school district facility.

Lockers are not available.

All the rules are subject to change based on updated COVID-19 guidance.