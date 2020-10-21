In what may be the earliest snow-related late start on local record, several schools delayed classes today by two hours.

These included Red Wing, Pepin and Plum City as well as nearby Durand-Arkansaw and Northfield. The late start also included online learners.

"Due to heavy snow on township roads, Red Wing Schools will be two hours late on Wednesday, October 21st. Students learning remotely today will also start two hours late," Superintendent Karsten Anderson said in email and voicemail messages.

The weekly lunch pickup on Wednesday remains 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Red Wing High Schools normally starts at 9:10 a.m., which means regular classes will begin at 11:20. However, Principal George Nemanich noted that career speaker events will start at 10:20 a.m. for those students who registered for a sesson. The schedule for the day is:

10:20-11 a.m. Career speakers grades 9-12

11:10 a.m. to 12:05 p.m., first block

12:10-12:50 p.m. lunch

12:55-1:50 p.m. second block

1:55-2:50 p.m. third block

2:55-3:50 p.m. fourth block

"The career speakers are being recorded so if any students who did not register are interested in seeing one of those sessions after today, please contact Mr. Wendland (mswendland@rwps.org) for details. Regular classes begin at 11:10 am.," Nemanich said in an email.