RED WING — Four outside organizations continue to have access to student data under agreements the Red Wing School Board approved Monday, Oct. 19.

The district will provide the Every Hand Joined initiative as well as Hispanic Outreach, Youth Outreach and HOPE Coalition nonprofits with the data when those organizations provide a service with “legitimate educational interest” for the district, according to the contracts. The data includes but is not limited to anything related to nutrition, mental/chemical health, family support, mentorship, tutoring, social/emotional support, preschool/early education, literacy and after-school programming.

This is the first time data sharing agreements have come before the board for a vote; in the past, Superintendent Karsten Anderson approved them.

Ross Lexvold, chair of the Every Hand Joined Partner Table, spoke during the open comment period about an hour before the actual vote.

“Everyone that has a stake in education needs the right data, in the right format and at the right time to serve our students,” Lexvold said, urging approval. “Data helps us make connections that lead to insights, strategies and improvements.”

The measure passed 6-1.

Holly Tauer called the process “still quite muddy,” particularly when it comes to protecting individual students’ private data.

No reflection on the fine work these organizations do, she said, but she cannot support the contracts at this time for reasons of transparency and respect: parents haven’t known data was being shared, and who do district and community leaders think they are to say these families want/need the help. Have they been asked or notified, she wondered.

She stated that when her son was in the district, if she had known data was being shared, she isn’t “so sure” she would have consented.

“But no one asked me,” Tauer said.

“I respect your vote. Second, you bring up some fair comments,” Anderson replied.

Board Vice Chair Arlen Diercks, who like Tauer serves on the district’s Legislative & Policy Committee, said he would vote yes, but warned that things better be clearer — who has data, why they have it and how it is being used — or a year from now he will vote no.

“I also have concerns about the detriments if, for some reason, there is a breach in the data,” he said.

When it comes to sharing of specific student-level data with the nonprofits, the district will release only with parental signature or, in the case of an 18-year-old, the student’s signature, Anderson said.

Diercks pressed Anderson on how parents opt out of general student data sharing.

The superintendent said there isn’t a formal process but there could be and probably should be. He also suggested broadening parental involvement discussion, perhaps using the District Advisory Council.

“There have been a lot of concerns expressed in the last few months. I’ve learned a lot in the process. We’re making some changes in our processes,” Anderson said Monday night. “One step is to approve these data privacy agreements.”

The Educational Data Privacy Agreements came before the board, in part, because some parents this summer took exception to the district’s return to school survey in which no one was asked about race, gender or special education and free/reduced-price lunch status yet were focal points of subsequent board discussions.

Board member Heidi Jones said bringing the one-year contracts to the board is a healthy change.

“I don’t know we have it perfect yet, but we have made great strides,” she said.

Diercks requested a report on the “opt out” process at the Nov. 2 meeting.