RED WING -- Red Wing High School seniors Evan Petersmeyer and Cecelia DeJong will reign over homecoming activities this week. They were crowned Monday, Oct. 26, in a coronation that was anything but traditional as only masked juniors and seniors present -- the mask were of the COVID variety, although students were encouraged to wear Halloween costumes, too. The coronation also was livestreamed.

Tuesday is Winger Spirit Day.

During the first period, all classes will have a Kahoot game to play and the winner from each classroom will receive a prize.

During block 2, juniors and seniors who are in school will go to the gym for the pepfest 10:50-11:20 a.m. The event will be streamed for everyone else.

The school day will conclude with music trivia over the intercom system, and the winning classroom will get a prize.

At 7 p.m., the volleyball team will take on Faribault in Larry Sonju Gymnasium. Check out the livestream at gowingers.com.

Don’t bother to put on school clothes Wednesday … it will be Pajama Day?

At 4:30 p.m., catch the fall play “Every U.S. Election Ever!” This also will be streamed since there cannot be a live audience.

Get out that halloween costume again on Thursday -- or wear a different one! The volleyball team will travel to Rochester John Marshall, but people again can watch by livestream.

Winger Spirit Day No. 2 will be Friday with more Kahoot for all, a pepfest for juniors and seniors and live streamed for all the rest, and then music trivia to conclude the school day.

That night the football team will take on the Lake City Tigers. People must already have a spectator pass in order to attend, but everyone else can cheer on the Wingers virtually by visiting gowingers.com and watching the livestream.