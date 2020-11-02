RED WING -- Two positive cases of COVID-19 has resulted in second graders at Burnside and Twin Bluff schools switching to distance learning for at least through Nov. 13.

Second graders do not have school Monday, Nov. 2, and will participate in distance learning starting Nov. 3, Superintendent Karsten Anderson said in an email Sunday night.

The change does not affect Jefferson and Sunnyside schools, which also house grades K-6.

This is the first time the district has had to make such a learning shift during the pandemic. The first quarter ends on Friday, and the School Board has a regular meeting Monday night during which Goodhue County's rising COVID-19 numbers are expected to be on the agenda.

The district's COVID response team has notified students and staff at those schools known to be in close contact with these two individuals and are required to quarantine. Others are not in quarantine, but out of an abundance of caution and challenges in finding substitute teachers, all second graders at Burnside and Twin Bluff will temporarily learn from home, he said.

Parents and guardians of second graders at Burnside and Twin Bluff may pick up Chromebooks and other instructional materials between 2:30-6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2, in the bus loading area at their child's school.

Should a child exhibit COVID-related symptoms, parents should call the school district at 651-385-4596 and leave a message. The COVID response team will call back within 24 hours.

It is strongly recommended that you contact their primary care physician or the local health department to have them tested immediately," Anderson's email state.

Currently, early childhood and K-4 students attend school every day, but because classrooms have only a dozen children, wear masks and observe social distancing because desks are space so far apart, the youngest students meet the state's hybrid learning standards.