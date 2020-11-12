ELLSWORTH — The Ellsworth School Board took up the topic of substitute teacher pay during its Monday board meeting. Board member Gary Kressin questioned at a previous board meeting whether it would be worth taking a look at increasing substitute teacher pay in an effort to draw more interest toward the district.

Currently, Ellsworth is roughly in the median of area schools with a $120 per day compensation for substitutes. The only districts in the area that were higher were New Richmond at $140 per day and Hudson at $200 per day.

Once other district’s compensation rates were presented, board members decided not to act on increasing Ellsworth’s pay rate since it was determined doing so would have a minimal benefit.

“There just isn’t people available,” Ellsworth Superintendent Barry Cain said. “That issue of increasing the wages isn’t the issue, it’s a labor issue right now.”

Other news and notes