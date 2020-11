HUDSON - Hudson High School’s upperclassmen will continue in a hybrid instruction model, as the district made its biweekly decision based on its COVID-19 metric.

Grades 10-12 will be in hybrid, and the remaining grades will continue in face-to-face instruction.

The cases numbers have stayed within the 11-20 range, so a change to the instruction model was not required.

The next reporting date is Nov. 25.