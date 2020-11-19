HUDSON -- Hudson High School’s grades 10-12 will go to full virtual instruction, starting this upcoming Monday, Nov. 23 and lasting through winter break. Grades six through nine will go to hybrid, while elementary will remain face-to-face.

All middle and high school students will have Monday, Nov. 23 and Tuesday, Nov. 24 off, in addition to the holidays the rest of the week, giving teachers time to prepare for the transition to hybrid and virtual.

The school board made the decision at a special meeting Monday night. The district was set to make the next decision on Nov. 25, but a rise in cases prompted an earlier decision.

“As we’ve been watching how things are going, I don’t think it’s any surprise that the number of cases in the county have risen and the number of cases in some of our buildings have risen,” Superintendent Nick Ouellette told the board.

Decisions on instruction models are made on a building by building basis.

The high school has hit 21 new cases, in a week span from Nov. 11 through Nov. 18, the number set by the school’s matrix to start virtual.

The middle school has had 9 new cases in that time, prompting the move to hybrid. Based on how the rates are increasing, Ouellette said it is possible the middle school and ninth grade will also hit the threshold to go virtual soon.

The elementary schools have seen a total of 8 new cases in the six buildings.

“The elementaries are actually in really good shape,” Ouellette said.

Athletics and activities will continue for all grades.

High school staff will teach virtual lessons from the high school itself, as the district has worked to address child care concerns for staff, Ouellette said.

The board also approved increasing the Wednesday early release from two hours to three, and making Dec. 23 a staff prep day with no students.

This year has been a huge challenge for staff, Ouellette said, and the district is looking for ways to support them. Chief Human Resources Officer Andrea Voelker said they are at a breaking point.

“They are doing their best, they are putting on a brave face and they are teaching our kids, and they are rocking it, but it’s taking a toll,” she said.

The district will decide whether to move back to lower models on Dec. 23.



