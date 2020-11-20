RIVER FALLS — The University of Wisconsin System has named a 10-member search committee to find UW-River Falls' next chancellor.

UW System President Tommy Thompson and Board of Regents President Andrew S. Petersen announced the Search and Screen Committee members Friday, Nov. 20.

Chancellor Dean Van Galen resigned from the position earlier this year to take a new job as president of Missouri Southern State University. He was UWRF's chancellor for 11 years.

The search for a new chancellor was initially postponed at the request of UWRF leaders due to the pandemic.

Retired dean, professor and coach Connie Foster was named interim chancellor in May.

Policy requires the search committee be made up of five regents and five "individuals knowledgeable about the duties and responsibilities of the position." It will be chaired by Regent Scott Beightol. Other members are: