RIVER FALLS — The UW-River Falls Chancellor Search and Screen Committee will take community feedback during listening sessions Monday, Dec. 7. The one-hour sessions will be held virtually starting 8:30 a.m.

"One of the first and most important activities that the committee undertakes is to listen and learn more about the attributes and expectations for the next chancellor," according to a university news release.

Sessions will each have a different focus and all are open to the public at the following times:

8:30-9:30 a.m. Faculty Focus

9:40-10:40 a.m. Academic Staff & Limited Appointees Focus

10:50-11:50 a.m. University Staff Focus

12:20-1:20 p.m. Community & Alumni Focus

1:30-2:30 p.m. Chancellor’s Executive Leadership Team

2:40-3:40 p.m. Student Focus

Meetings can be streamed online at this link (link is external) or by calling 1-262-771-0470 (Phone Conference ID: 572 812 583#).

An online form for input will be available Dec. 7-11, as well as more information about the chancellor search, at https://www.uwrf.edu/Chancellor-Search/ListeningSessions.cfm.

The UW System named a 10-member search committee to find UWRF's next chancellor in November. Chancellor Dean Van Galen resigned from the position earlier this year to take a new job as president of Missouri Southern State University. He was UWRF's chancellor for 11 years.