Approximately 1 in 5 Americans experience a mental health or addiction disorder each year, and an upcoming class through Minnesota State College Southeast can help people know what to do when someone has a panic attack or is in crisis.

The class is called Mental Health First Aid and will be held Jan. 15 from 9:30-4:30 in an online format. The instructors are Elaine Vandenburgh and Susan Danovsky, and they will be teaching the skills to recognize the signs of a mental health or substance use disorder crisis, identify community resources, and link individuals in need of treatment and support to the proper resources.

Those taking the class will learn a 5-step ALGEE action plan that can be used to help those in need which includes assess for risk of suicide or harm, listen non-judgmentally, give reassurance and information, encourage appropriate professional help, and encourage self-help and other support strategies.

Upon completion of the course, each participant will leave with a mental health first aid ‘e-card’ and the mental health first aid participant manual.