RED WING -- Call it a cable day instead of a snow day late start. Shortly before 8 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5, Superintendent Karsten Anderson called for classes to start at least two hours late because one of the community's two internet companies suffered a line break.

Hiawatha Broadband's outage reportedly involves a portion of southeastern Minnesota.

"As a result of that outage, many students and staff members do not have access to the internet or to the school learning platform," Anderson said.

The disruption affects classes for all K-12 students, who are in full distance learning, regardless of whether they still have internet access.

At 9:45 a.m., he issued a second stating that the internet had been restored. K-6 students could log in at 9:50 a.m. High School students were notified how their four-block schedule was revised.