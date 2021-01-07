NEW RICHMOND -- New Richmond middle and high school students are set to return to full-time, in-person classes this month after going virtual in November.

Middle school students will return on Monday, Jan. 11, and high school students will return on Tuesday, Jan. 19, according to an update from Superintendent Patrick Olson.

The decision was made as the infection rate in St. Croix County is going down, Olson said. Data from St. Croix County Public Health also shows the infection acquired at school in the last month for ages 4-18 is at 3%.

Elementary students have remained in in-person instruction.

Olson thanked staff at all levels for their efforts this year, as well as everyone for their dedication and perseverance to combat the challenges and adjustments of COVID-19.

“If communities continue coming together like this, on the simple principle of compassion, then great things are going to happen!” he said.