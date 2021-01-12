HUDSON -- Hudson high school and middle school students will likely return to full face-to-face instruction next week, as the district is set to implement its new adjusted COVID-19 matrix.

The final decision will be made Wednesday, Jan. 13, after the Star-Observer went to press.

Superintendent Nick Ouellette told the school board on Monday, Jan. 11, that unless a huge number of cases come in the next day, the metric would land on full face-to-face

“Starting on Tuesday the 19th we will have everyone K-12 back in our buildings,” he said.

The district planned before break to have middle and high school students return to school in a hybrid model at the start of the new year, as a precaution against any potential rise in cases following the holidays. Before that, grades 10-12 had been virtual since mid-November, and middle school and grade 9 had been hybrid.

As of the Monday meeting, the district’s two-week positive COVID-19 case count, from Dec. 30 to Jan. 11, was at 20. The high school had two cases, the middle school had nine, EP Rock had one, Hudson Prairie had two, Houlton had one, North Hudson had one, River Crest had three and Willow River had one.

Both of the high school cases came early in the two-week range.

“We have not had a case in the high school in about 10 days,” Ouellette said.

The count is a trend down from previous months, that saw the two-week case numbers as high as 66 in November.

As students return to full face-to-face instruction, the district is also looking at a return of concerts and the spring theater production.

“The kids are extremely grateful for any type of opportunities they're getting,” Ouellette said.

The district’s health professionals will be included in the first groups of people to receive the vaccine in the county. The district is still working to figure out when the rest of the district staff will be eligible, Ouellette said.

“We would anticipate that sometime in the next coming weeks, not sure what that will be, but that we will start to see our staff get the first round of vaccination,” he said.