ELLSWORTH, Wis. — The Ellsworth School Board made a couple of financial decisions during its Monday meeting. First on the agenda was the approval of using Kraus-Anderson for upcoming facility maintenance projects. Currently, the big-ticket items the school district is looking at are replacing the chiller at the high school and repairing the exterior of the middle school. Both of these issues were flagged by Kraus-Anderson after performing a facility study that the board had approved to be conducted this past May.

The district cost for using Kraus-Anderson for its management services is estimated to be $700,000 for both projects. Kraus-Anderson would work with the school district from initial planning stages all the way through the post-construction phase.

Second on the agenda for district upgrades was the proposal for a redesigned website. The current website, which is 3 years old, would be replaced by a completely remodeled site that would be specifically designed with mobile devices in mind. Apptegy, the company building the website, would also include a mobile app for the district that staff, parents and students would be able to use from their personal devices as a way to keep in contact. The estimated cost for the website rebuild is $14,100 with a preliminary goal of July 1 to go live.

The school board approved both the website redesign and the projects with Kraus-Anderson.

