Red Wing students in grades 7-12 had distance learning as scheduled Friday, Jan. 15. All other public school students had a snow day.
Rain, ice and snow resulted in poor winter road conditions, Superintendent Karsten Anderson said in a voicemail to households. Precipitation was forecast to continue through the day as the National Weather Services' winter storm warning continued through 6 p.m.
The four elementary schools and Colvill Family Center were closed for general instruction, and Kids Junction child care was centralized at Sunnyside Elementary for the day. Closure includes early childhood programs.
K-2 students returned to in-person learning this week, while grades 3-12 continued in distance learning. The closure today involved all elementary grades.
Other school changes across the region were districtwide.:
Minnesota
Cannon Falls -- closed
Goodhue -- closed
Kenyon-Wanamingo -- closed
Lake City -- closed
Pine Island -- two-hour delay
Randolph -- closed
Wabasha-Kellogg
Zumbrota-Mazeppa
Wisconsin
Baldwin-Woodville -- closed
Durand-Arkansaw -- closed
Pepin -- closed
Plum City -- closed
Prescott -- closed
River Falls -- closed