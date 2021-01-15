Red Wing students in grades 7-12 had distance learning as scheduled Friday, Jan. 15. All other public school students had a snow day.

Rain, ice and snow resulted in poor winter road conditions, Superintendent Karsten Anderson said in a voicemail to households. Precipitation was forecast to continue through the day as the National Weather Services' winter storm warning continued through 6 p.m.

The four elementary schools and Colvill Family Center were closed for general instruction, and Kids Junction child care was centralized at Sunnyside Elementary for the day. Closure includes early childhood programs.

K-2 students returned to in-person learning this week, while grades 3-12 continued in distance learning. The closure today involved all elementary grades.

Other school changes across the region were districtwide.:

Minnesota

Cannon Falls -- closed

Goodhue -- closed

Kenyon-Wanamingo -- closed

Lake City -- closed

Pine Island -- two-hour delay

Randolph -- closed

Wabasha-Kellogg

Zumbrota-Mazeppa

Wisconsin

Baldwin-Woodville -- closed

Durand-Arkansaw -- closed

Pepin -- closed

Plum City -- closed

Prescott -- closed

River Falls -- closed