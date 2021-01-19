RIVER FALLS — The school district put out a thank you video this month recognizing the "overwhelming support of the River Falls community" in passing a $48 million referendum in 2018 for a host of building improvement projects.

"As stewards of the referendum dollars, we are pleased to say that the projects are completed and that through careful planning, budgeting, and monitoring the referendum dollars were put to good use," School Board President Stacy Johnson Myers said in a statement. "The updated buildings and learning spaces will serve students and the community for years to come.”

The referendum projects included:

Pool and athletic field renovations at River Falls High School;

multipurpose/gym space and additional classrooms for the elementary schools; and

updates and maintenance in school buildings districtwide.

Projects were completed by local vendors and contractors, according to the district. A list can be found at https://www.rfsd.k12.wi.us/district/referendum-improvement-projects-2018-2020.cfm.

"We have fulfilled every promise on time and on budget in a way that appropriately reflects the values of this community," according to Superintendent Jamie Benson. "On behalf of our students and staff, we say thank you to our community support and investment in our children's future.”

