RED WING — Jefferson Elementary School's first graders missed the final day of the quarter. A positive case of COVID-19 and then contract tracing resulted in quarantining that starts Friday, Jan. 22, 2021.

Parents and guardians were alerted Thursday night and students picked up their materials for distance learning on Friday. District and state rules mean that the students will be home for 14 days. They would return Feb. 5, provided no one else associated with first grade, including students, contracts the virus.

This is becoming routine in the pandemic.

A similar scenario played out at the end of the first quarter: Two positive cases of COVID-19 resulted in second graders at Burnside and Twin Bluff schools switching to distance learning Nov. 3-13. The quarter ended on Nov. 6.

Goodhue County had rising COVID-19 case numbers at the time. Those resulted in the entire district going into distance learning on Nov. 16. Grades K-2 reported back to in-person learning on Jan. 12. Grades 3-12 did so on Jan. 19.

Should a child exhibit COVID-related symptoms, parents should call the school district at 651-385-4596 and leave a message. The COVID response team will call back within 24 hours.

Currently, early childhood and K-4 students attend school every day. Classrooms have only a dozen children, require masks and observe social distancing with desks are space far apart.