Minnesota State College Southeast has recognized outstanding graduates at its commencement ceremonies in Red Wing and Winona every year since 2005.

Two Outstanding Alumni Awards are given each year, one for a Winona graduate and one for a Red Wing graduate.

“The Outstanding Alumni Awards recognize our graduates for personal and professional success. We want to acknowledge their excellence," said Casie Johnson, associate foundation director of MSCSE. “We also want to honor their contributions to the community.”

The 2021 Outstanding Alumni Award recipients will be honored in the spring virtual graduation ceremony and will receive a plaque.

Nominations for the 2021 awards will be accepted until March 15, 2021. Anyone is welcome to make a nomination. To download a nomination form, go to www.southeastmn.edu/alumniaward .

Nominees must have earned a diploma or degree from MSCSE more than five years ago, demonstrated professional and/or personal achievement, provided service to others, and supported MSCSE,

Typically, recipients are required to attend the college’s commencement ceremony to receive the honor. Since this year’s commencement ceremony will be held virtually, that requirement is waived. Instead, recipients will be asked to provide a brief video statement acknowledging the award.

The Outstanding Alumni Awards did not take place in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2019, musical instrument repair program instructors Greg Beckwith, Brian Boedigheimer, and Steve Rossow shared the Red Wing campus award and Daniel Matejka was honored with the Winona campus award.

For more information about the Outstanding Alumni Awards or to make a nomination, contact Casie Johnson at cjohnson@southeastmn.edu or 507-453-2663.