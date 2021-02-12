ELLSWORTH — The Ellsworth School Board will be looking for a new member as Dana Glor submitted his resignation for the remainder of his term. The seven-member board will have six filled seats for the next two months.

“Dana had to resign his seat due to work-related training that would keep him from being able to fulfill his duties as a board member,” Ellsworth Superintendent Barry Cain said.

The vacancy plan was approved at the board’s Feb. 8 meeting and with it, beginning a period of 60 days in which the seat must be filled. If for any reason the open seat is not filled within 60 days, then it would fall on Board President Doug Peterson to appoint a replacement.

As the process now stands, interested applicants have until March 4 to submit a letter of intent to Cain, after which they would receive a questionnaire to be completed. The questionnaire would then need to be filled out and returned by March 17. On March 22 the board will be conducting interviews of applicants that returned their completed questionnaires, and the replacement will be named.

Whoever fills the vacant seat will remain a board member until April 2022. The first meeting that the board member would be able to participate in is scheduled for April 12.

Curriculum changes approved

The school district will be working with Chippewa Valley Technical College in providing a pair of academy offerings to high school students. The first highlights a statewide need to bolster the number of qualified teachers in Wisconsin. The other would give Ellsworth students an inside track into the popular nursing program at CVTC.

“CVTC is trying to address a couple of glaring needs in Wisconsin,” Ellsworth Middle School Principal Jon Dodge said. “They introduced a couple of academies for the 2021-22 school year.”

In the Intro to Teacher Education Academy, students would earn nine college credits, but no certification would be gained. The semester of courses will be offered online and available to 11th and 12th graders.

“The shortages are getting extreme. What can we do in our schools from day one when students are interested in that and nurture that along,” Cain asked board members. “What can we do in that mentoring aspect to get kids interested in teaching?”

The Virtual Healthcare Academy on the other hand does offer certification for students as well as eight college credits. The main benefit for high school students would be that they could now take the prerequisites for CVTC’s nursing program in high school and enter college ready to hit the ground running. Students interested in the health care academy would still need to take prerequisite courses at Ellsworth High School, however, such as medical terminology and anatomy and physiology.

The curriculum changes were approved unanimously by the board.