RIVER FALLS — The high school Mock Trial Team is among 10 teams headed to state competition in the 38th Annual High School Mock Trial semifinals held March 6-7.

A total of 76 teams and more than 900 students competed in 10 virtual regions across the state. Students work in teams of up to 12 to argue a fictional case. This season ‘s scenario is a pandemic-inspired murder-under-quarantine case.

River Falls High School Principal Kit Luedtke said the Wildcat community is proud of the Mock Trial Team and wishes them the best at state.

“Our students work very hard and long hours to prepare and practice all facets of the case and trial,” Luedtke said. “Heather Boleman, our teacher advisor, simply has done a tremendous job for many years instilling a level of excellence and achievement with so many students.”

Volunteers from local law firm Bye, Goff, and Rohde mentored the team.

High School Mock Trial is a program of the State Bar of Wisconsin, funded by its charitable arm the Wisconsin Law Foundation . It is intended to help students learn about the legal system while developing leadership, critical thinking and problem-solving skills.

River Fall High School’s team made it to 2nd place at the state tournament in 2017.

The two top teams at the semifinals will compete March 9, with the victor advancing to the National Mock Trial Tournament, held May 13-15 in Evansville, Indiana.