RIVER FALLS — A fifth grader’s letter to actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson for a school assignment received a response in the form of a signed photograph.

Clara Longsdorf wrote to Johnson — a personal hero of hers — for a friendly letter writing project. She was overwhelmed when a reply envelope arrived for her earlier this month at Rocky Branch Elementary School.

Teacher Ben Toppel said students have been lucky most years with getting fun replies to the assignment. Students are tasked with writing five paragraphs for a formal or friendly letter, and using the appropriate author’s voice for their chosen recipient.

“Everything from grandma to the president, they send out all kinds of letters,” Toppel said.

Examples of notable replies in recent years:

Sports icon Michael Jordan

Motorcycle racer Ryan Dungey

A player on the Edmonton Oilers

Students often choose to write to YouTube stars, but they never seem to respond back, Toppel added.